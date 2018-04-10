Destination weddings mixed financial bag for couples, guests

This July 7, 2016 photo provided by Erum Rizvi Photography shows guests who traveled from Singapore, India and the United States gathered at a table watching the entrance of the bride and groom during the wedding reception of Namrata Dadlani and Trishul Ganglani at the Grand Hyatt Erawan, in Bangkok. Attending the destination wedding were guests from all over the world. Choosing a faraway destination for a wedding may sound romantic and exotic, but it can take a financial toll on loved ones who don't have the time or money to participate. Erum Rizvi Photography via AP Jugbir Dhillon