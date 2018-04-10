US carrier sails in disputed sea as China shows own force

Rear Admiral Steve Koehler, commander CSG-9 of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, briefs top Philippine generals Tuesday, April 10,2018 in international waters off South China Sea. The aircraft carrier CVN-71 is sailing through the disputed South China Sea in the latest display of America's military might after China built a string of islands with military facilities in the strategic sea it claims almost in its entirety. Jim Gomez AP Photo