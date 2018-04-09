What's new in Manatee: Here are some of the businesses that have opened their doors in and around the county

A fitness franchise that specializes in 30-minute kickboxing workouts to get people in shape, 9Round opened its second Manatee County location last week, this one at 8733 State Road 70 E.
Founded by American professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and wife Heather, 9Round workouts consist of nine 3-minute stations with 30 seconds breaks between rounds. Because of the circuit format, there are no class times and a new session starts every 3 minutes.
On Saturday, 9Round will hold an open house from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., when visitors can meet the trainers and tour the facility.
At 9Round, we offer a fast, full-body workout in a high-energy and exciting environment," said Justin Richardson, the local owner and operator. "We bring the proven tools and methods used by the professionals to the average person to help them meet their individual fitness goals."
9Round was founded in 2008 and has more than 600 clubs in the U.S., Canada and worldwide. The other Bradenton location is at 4635 Cortez Road W.
For more, visit 9round.com.
Gasoline deals
A new app offering deals on gas of up to 25 cents off per gallon recently arrived in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
GetUpside is based in Washington, D.C, but has expanded to Florida and Long Island, N.Y. The free app is available on the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android.
Here's how it works: Users can locate participating gas stations and the discounts they are offering. Users buy fuel at the posted price, then use the app with a smartphone to photograph and upload a receipt.
GetUpside keeps track of how much money is owed to the user, who accumulates savings that are retrieved via check or PayPal, the company said in a news release.
More than 200 gas stations, including Citgo, Exxon and Shell, have signed on, with 300 more scheduled to come online in Manatee, Sarasota, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties in the next few weeks, company officials said.
Founded by Wayne Lin and Alex Kinnier, both former Google employees, the app has been downloaded more than 100,000 times.
“With year-round tourism and status as a transportation hub, Florida was an obvious choice for GetUpside’s first market expansion. We are committed to helping consumers here save and businesses here grow,” Kinnier said.
For more, visit getupside.com.
Organic juice bar
Clean Juice, a USDA certified organic juice bar, opened its first Manatee-Sarasota location last month at 5215 University Parkway, Suite 104.
In addition to organic juices and smoothies, the franchise, which was founded in 2015, serves acai bowls, avocado toast, wellness shots and more.
For more, visit cleanjuice.com.
Selah Vie Boutique coming
Selah Vie Boutique is scheduled to open a new location inside The Rusty Cricket, which is located at 615 15th St. W. in Bradenton, on April 17.
The resale boutique, which benefits Selah Freedom’s mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited, specializes in upscale designer brands of clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry and more.
The store is expected to be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Winn-Dixie delivery
Shipt has begun same-day deliveries for Winn-Dixie supermarkets in 13 Florida markets, including Bradenton-Sarasota.
News of the delivery partnership comes not long after Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced plans to close 94 "underperforming" stores, including one in Bradenton and three in Sarasota.
The delivery service is offering a free two-week trial and $15 off their first order to those who sign up for an annual membership.
For more, visit shipt.com/winn-dixie.
Louis Vuitton opens
Louis Vuitton, one of the most recognizable names in fashion, recently opened its store in the Mall at University Town Center.
Louis Vuitton stores offer a selection of designer handbags and other leather goods, accessories and a collection of men and women’s shoes. The bags and other accessories, recognizable by the “LV” printed on them, have long been coveted by celebrities and those who can afford the cost, which is often thousands of dollars.
