Media: Deutsche Bank's CEO Cryan to be replaced by Sewing

FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, CEO of Deutsche Bank John Cryan poses for photographers at the beginning of the bank's annual shareholders meeting in Frankfurt, Germany. German media are reporting that Christian Sewing, currently a member of Deutsche Bank’s management board, may become the new CEO of Germany’s biggest lender replacing John Cryan. News magazine Spiegel Online and daily Handelsblatt reported Sewing will be nominated at a board meeting Sunday night, April 8, 2018. Michael Probst,file AP Photo