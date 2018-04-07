Area organic dairy farmers struggle with low milk prices

This photo taken March 2, 2018, shows dairy cows gathered around the feeder for a snack after milking at the Dykstra farm north of Burlington. Conventional dairy farms have been struggling for years. Until recently, Dykstra said it seemed organic dairy farms were somewhat shielded from the volatility of the conventional market. Now, organic dairies are struggling alongside conventional dairies, further adding to the impact on the local agriculture economy. Skagit Valley Herald via AP Charles Biles