Focus on Manatee: Getting students ready for the careers of the future

CareerSource Suncoast’s Career Academy is coming up in about two months, which takes high school juniors and seniors and provides them with real experiences and training that better prepare them for college and careers in hospitality, business, technology or health care.
We all know it’s not easy to decide on a career, let alone what you want to learn about in a three-week jam-packed session.
Fortunately, changing your mind is OK. The important step is gaining experience in different industries so you know what you want to do and what you do not want to do.
I was curious about what some of our community business leaders as well as my team were thinking about when they were nearing the end of high school and what advice they have for today’s students.
Heather Kasten, Executive Director, Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: “I wanted to be a banker. In college I didn’t enjoy my accounting classes but found that I loved to meet people and talk. So, I went the marketing path and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. The advice I’d give is to keep moving forward and work towards getting a degree and/or explore all the local trade schools which have incredible programs and high paying jobs on the other end.“
Brittany Lamont, Vice President, Sarasota Chamber ofCommerce:“I’ve always wanted to be in Marketing, especially after I was exposed to it through a job shadow opportunity at Bright House. I’d tell students to open your eyes; there are so many job paths that people aren’t aware of. We tend to lock ourselves in this box of who we think we should be, and there is much more gray area. When you do come across that job that excites you, lights that fire – take it, do it!””
Ben Vanderneck, Talent Development Manager, CareerSource Suncoast: “My goal was to be a writer or an artist. When the recession hit I was laid off from a job running hiring events for transitioning veterans, and used the skills I gained to get a job with CareerSource Suncoast. It’s OK if you don’t know what you want to do with your life right now. You’re very fortunate to have so many resources at your fingertips to learn. … Don’t wait for someone to do it for you or hand you a road map.”
Linda Morlock, Career Coach, CareerSource Suncoast: “I was determined to be a nurse, but once I shadowed an RN at Sarasota Memorial Hospital I realized I was not the career for me. My advice to high school students – complete your high school diploma, shadow a person in a career you think you may want, then adjust your thinking and go after your decided career full-speed ahead.”
It’s rare these days for someone to start in and retire from the same career. We all need to be adaptable — mindset, core skills, learning skills — so that when that first job or gig comes along, we are training to an adaptable skill-set, not so much to a traditional career path.
Changing your mind is not just OK, it is expected. It’s how you can learn to roll with your individual strengths and apply them to many dynamic changes in the workplace. That’s why it’s so important to reach students at a younger age and expose them to a variety of jobs. Help them become adaptable now and they will be ready for the careers of the future.
For information this summer’s Career Academy, visit careeracademysuncoast.org.
Ted Ehrlichman, president and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast, writes about workforce issues across the region.
