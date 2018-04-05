Lakewood Ranch continues its growth streak with new 'active adult' community

It's no secret that East Manatee is expanding — hundreds of more homes were approved to form an "active adult" community in Lakewood Ranch.
Cresswind, a gated community within Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's Northeast Quadrant, aims to cluster 651 single-family homes on nearly 250 acres that sits about a mile east of Lorraine Road. Manatee County commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary site plan and rezone request for the project Thursday.
Don Neu, of NeuMorris LLC who is representing the landowner SMR Northeast LLC, said much of the land surrounding the Cresswind property right now is agricultural, lacking roadways, potable water and wastewater infrastructure. Approved development nearby the area includes Lakewood National Golf & Country Club, Del Webb, River Sands and Indigo.
"This is a nice plan and a good company," Neu said of home builder Kolter Homes, also known for the Artistry development off of Palmer Boulevard.
Commissioner Stephen Jonsson jokingly quipped that "active adult" was a "catchy phrase for 'old people only.'" A recreational area fit with a clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts and pool will act as the "neighborhood focal point" of the community.
This is just a fraction of the massive 6,595-acre Northeast Quadrant, just south of State Road 64 and east of Lorraine Road, will mostly consist of residential areas with some commercial. Land planner Darenda Marvin said that a K-8 school is also planned for the area.
Commissioner Betsy Benac admitted that this "piecemeal" method of development, where everything is planned but not necessarily mapped out, "gave me a little bit more angst." Yet she revered the process of master planning a community.
"The success of Lakewood Ranch ... is because it is a master-planned community and had the foresight to establish school sites, to establish parks, to establish roadway corridors," she said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
