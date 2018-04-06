These Bradenton restaurants are holding on to your food for too long, inspectors say

An inspector discovered a pumpkin pie prepared more than a month ago at one Bradenton restaurant. According to a report, the pie was covered in mold. Other restaurants were dinged for other raw food, hygiene and mold-related issues in the latest Manatee County restaurant inspections report.
RJ Gator's Sea Grill and Bar, 6100 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- In a cooler, an inspector found a pumpkin pie that had been prepared more than a month ago. There was mold-like substance growing on the pie and the operator discarded of it.
- Raw chicken, raw shrimp and cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The issue was corrected on-site.
- A server was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands, according to an inspector.
- According to an inspector, single-serve items were stored along with chemical spray bottles. The issue was corrected on-site.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Heavy cream opened more than 24 hours ago had not been properly date marked. The issue was corrected on-site.
- There was no soap provided at an employee handwash sink.
Cimillo's Pizzeria & Grill, 303 301 Blvd. W. #247, Bradenton
- Marinara sauce and sausage prepared more than seven days ago were still in use, according to an inspector.
- Raw shelled eggs were stored directly over provolone cheese. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Cheesecake, ham and hot dogs were stored that were opened and held for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. The issue was corrected on-site.
Michelangelo, 11517 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch
- An inspector observed an employee wash a dirty busing tub and then proceed to unload clean plates from the dish machine without washing their hands.
- Pizzas and raw chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- The handwash sink for employees was not accessible due to items stored inside.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for some employees.
Hungry Howie's, 103 U.S. 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton
- The restaurant was ordered to stop using its dish machine because the chlorine sanitizer strength gave a reading of 10 ppm. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Shredded mozzarella, diced hams, raw chicken and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector, and a stop sale was issued on them. The operator discarded the affected foods.
- The establishment's probe thermometer was not accurate within plus or minus two degrees.
Culver's, 3515 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- Sour cream, butter, cooked chicken breasts and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. An inspector said corrective action was taken.
Waffle House, 603 67th St. E., Bradenton
- Diced tomatoes, cut lettuce and cooked mushrooms were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken, according to an inspector.
Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar, 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach
- Shrimp, roast beef, sliced turkey and others foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach
- The ambient air temperature in one of the restaurant's reach-in coolers was 50 degrees. The operator threw away half and half that was stored inside it.
- The restaurant was ordered to stop using its dish machine because the chlorine sanitizer strength gave a reading of 10 ppm. The issue was corrected on-site.
- An inspector observed an employee scoop diced tomatoes with bare hands while preparing food. A stop sale was issued and the operator discarded the tomatoes.
- There were accumulations of black/green mold-like substance inside of an ice bin and ice machines.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for any employees, according to an inspector.
- Queso blanco was hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees. The operator discarded the food.
Scott's Deli, 5337 Gulf Dr. N. #300, Holmes Beach
- Cream cheese was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken, according to an inspector.
- The ambient air thermometer in a holding unit was not accurate within plus or minus three degrees.
Burger King, 6722 14th St. W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed an employee at the drive-thru window handle money and then scoop ice using the cup without washing their hands first.
Guatemalan Restaurant La Guarrita, 303 U.S. 301 Blvd. #253, Bradenton
- Rice had not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours, an inspector said. A stop sale was issued and the operator discarded the rice.
- An inspector observed a cook washing dishes without implementing a required sanitization step. The operator was advised to submerge dishes in sanitizing solution for approximately 15 seconds after dishes have been washed. The issue was corrected on-site.
- There was no proof required state-approved training for any employees.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. The issue was corrected on-site.
Jersey Mike's Subs, 4020 14th St. W., Bradenton
- The self-serve drink machine's ice chute contained a build up of a mold-like substance.
- Cut tomatoes were not properly time marked. Corrective action was taken.
- The establishment's probe thermometer was not accurate within plus or minus two degrees, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Records for required employee training appeared to be falsified, according to an inspector. There was also no proof of state-approved employee training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
