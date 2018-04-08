Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County. Here’s a complete list

$6,650,000 Coastal Center 64 E Llp to Coastal Medica LLC; 64 Center East; March 27.
$2,178,320 Smr North 70 LLC to Lwr Mob LLC; Pt 17-35-19; March 27.
$2,165,000 Francis D Gerace Revocable Trust, Gerace Francis D, Vitullo Maria P to Antoniacci Christopher, Mcgrady Phyllis E; Lot 9 Wells Bay Harbor; March 27.
$1,250,000 Circle K Stores Inc to Westway Services LLC; Pt 29-34-17; March 29.
$1,250,000 Karole B Pinson Bypass Trust, Pinson Karole B Bypass Trust, Pinson Maurice W Sr to Lika Properties LLC; Lot 44 Blk D Luana Isles; March 27.
$1,100,000 Train Anne V, Train Mark to Baker Mark A, Long Alison M; Lot 6 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; March 28.
$970,000 Komro Kelli A, Wagenaar Alexander C to Hunsicker Calvin E, Hunsicker Kathleen D; Lot 15 Island Cedars; March 29.
$965,000 Hasler Edward A, Hasler Karen S to Stanley Amy E, Stanley Patrick H; Lot 11 Blk A Gulf View; March 27.
$950,000 Proteus Investments L L C to Struckman Edward H Jr, Struckman Janie A; Lot 23 Blk 3 Anna Maria Beach; March 29.
$905,989 Sd Cce LLC to Neville Denise D, Neville John S; Lot 157 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; March 28.
$850,000 Circle K Stores Inc to Begleys Manatee Services LLC; 0; March 29.
$850,000 Circle K Stores Inc to Begleys Fuel Sales LLC; Pt 5-35-17; March 29.
$698,000 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Rezac Lisa A, Rezac Mark E; Lot 4047 Twin Rivers; March 29.
$630,000 Sw Florida Land Investors LLC to Depond John Robert, Gilroy Katherine Anne Theresa; Blk A Riverdale; March 27.
$620,000 Mulholland Leta G, Mulholland Michael E to Raymond Mervyn S, Ryan Catherine; Lot 4193 River Club South; March 27.
$618,000 Mulac James E, Mulac Jill C to 9148 2471 Quebec Inc; Island Oasis Unit B; March 27.
$585,000 Rdg Holdings LLC to 215 Gladiolus Street LLC; Lot 8 Blk D Luana Isles; March 28.
$575,000 Charles E Dodge and Christine A Dodge Revocable Trust Restated, Dodge Charles E, Dodge Christine A Revocable Trust Restated to Jlr Properties LLC; Blk 3 Gulf Trail Ranch; March 28.
$562,450 Greene Christine Jane, Greene Ira Joe to Bradford Edward Klinck and Beth Ann Klinck Living Trust, Klinck Beth Ann, Klinck Bradford Edward; Lot 397 Esplanade; March 29.
$550,000 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Bash Andrea R, Bash Justin; Lot 4092 Twin Rivers; March 29.
$546,250 Gillen Brian, Gillen Eileen to Mccoy Lance T, Mccoy Sharon T; Windward Bay Unit 20 V 32C; March 28.
$530,608 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Grodberg Marshall B, Grodberg Sonya R; Lot 631 Esplanade; March 29.
$527,500 Heffner James A, Heffner Karen A to Rainey Katherine V, Rainey Raymond S; Lot 25 Rye Wilderness Estates; March 27.
$525,000 Nelson Homes Inc to Wb Investments and Development LLC; Lot 37 Lake View Estates at The Lake Club; March 28.
$505,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Forman Martin E, Mccormack Michele R; Lot 46 River Wind; March 27.
$500,000 Lucas Kimberly K, Lucas Robert S to Behr Mick R, Behr Pamela S; Pt 31-35-21; March 26.
$470,000 Kidwell Dellburt Jr, Kidwell Family Trust to Mortimer Michele, Mortimer Robert R; Lot 154 Blk C Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; March 29.
$460,000 Ainsworth Kathy V, Palmer Kelvin G to Carls Edward J, Carls Heather Lee; Lot 59 Riverdale Revised; March 29.
$460,000 Tullio Meadow L, Tullio Michael A to Bardin Garett Blaine, Bardin Heather Rochelli; Lot 22 Greyhawk Landing; March 28.
$457,950 Divosta Homes L P to Galligan Dorothy A, Galligan Matthew B, Galligan Sharon; Lot 12 Mallory Park; March 27.
$455,000 Offerpad Spvborrower7 LLC to Stasurak Adriane C, Stasurak Paul A; Lot 7173 Mill Creek; March 27.
$455,000 Scarduzzio Barbara, Scarduzzio William to Fontaine Laurie A, Nash Brian K; Lot 143 Del Webb; March 27.
$452,000 Carroll Kathleen A, Kathleen A Carroll Living Trust to White Sheila A; Lot 64 Greenbrook Village; March 29.
$440,000 Kissick Marcella I to 104 5Th Street S LLC; Lot 3 Blk 7 Cortez Beach Wyman and Greens; March 28.
$439,000 Merrick Louise E, Merrick Nominee Trust to Romero Angela, Thompson Richard E; Lot 14 Sarabay Harbour; March 26.
$430,000 Boyd Lynnette S, Boyd Lynnette S Church to Maxim Rentals Inc; Pt 14-35-17; March 27.
$430,000 Canino Linda D, Hinge -Jacobs Linda D, Jacobs James R to Herrera Luis A Mendoza, Ravettino Alessandra D; Lot 61 Magnolia Hill; March 28.
$426,000 Campanile James, Scotit Geoffrey A to Schack Christopher A, Schack Kelli Maria; Lot 37 Greenbrook Village; March 29.
$424,465 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Shippee Melissa A; Lot 97 Del Webb; March 27.
$421,250 Chiofalo Anthony J, Chiofalo Maureen C to Thomas William O; Lot 12 Blk 2 Braden Woods; March 28.
$417,000 Gordon Donald D, Gordon Donette P to Mccarthy Linda L, Mccarthy William M; Lot 27 Hampton Terrace at University Place; March 26.
$416,009 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Longnecker Barbara D, Longnecker Charles M; Lot 88 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; March 29.
$400,500 Sd Tlc Holdings LLC to Nelson Homes Inc; Lot 37 Lake View Estates at The Lake Club; March 28.
$390,000 Irwin Donald B, Irwin Joan to De Quesada Carlos R, De Quesada Cynthia R; Emily C Earles; March 29.
$389,000 Dunne James Robert Sr, James Robert Dunne Senior Revocable Living Trust to Cave Jason C, Keppel Melissa J; Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 31; March 29.
$385,000 Schneider David S, Schneider Medesta D to Meyer Julie; Lot 9 Mckinley Oaks; March 27.
$382,000 Kelsco Properties LLC to Moore Derek, Moore Eunice; Lot 204 Eagle Trace; March 27.
$379,000 Bishop Katherine, Bishop Larry W to Mierzykowski Ann M, Mierzykowski Kenneth; Lot 83 Riverwalk Village; March 27.
$378,000 Davis Rick, Davis Rick N, Harry Karen, Harry Karen J to Santos Marvin; Pt 7-34-18; March 28.
$370,000 Fox Steven to Weis Frank, Weis Tanja; Lot 8 Knollwood; March 27.
$368,000 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Merrell Rodger O, Merrell Sean; Lot 119 Old Mill Preserve; March 28.
$367,104 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Violand Christiane E, Violand William F; Lot 227 Eagle Trace; March 29.
$360,000 Lendrum Ashley M, Lendrum Joseph A to Davis Casey, Davis Faith; Lot 11 Charleston Pointe; March 28.
$360,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Kreider Ricky J, Kreider Sandra L; Lot 142 River Wilderness; March 28.
$352,701 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Papenfuse David, Papenfuse Susan; Lot 4 Eagle Trace; March 29.
$352,000 Eige Jamison S, Eige Stephanie S to Anderson Heather A, Anderson Joseph M; Lot 26 Blk A River Wilderness; March 28.
$350,000 Lee Melynda, Lee Robert to Reeves Eleanor L; Moorings at Edgewater Vi Unit 102; March 26.
$350,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Ming Goh Seow; Lot 387 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; March 27.
$349,500 Hollfelder Cathryn Chicone to Schott Elaine S, Schott Walter E Iii; Pomello Park; March 27.
$349,000 Stevens Elizabeth, Stevens Leonard B to Owens Lauretta, Owens Richard R Jr; Lot 4 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club; March 27.
$348,300 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Huelsman Myrna L, Huelsman Richard F; Lot 404 Greyhawk Landing West; March 27.
$345,000 Mclernon David W, Mclernon Teresa E to Kaczmarczyk Hope E, Kaczmarczyk Richard W; Lot 4252 Heritage Harbour; March 26.
$344,788 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Sachs Karen; Lot 129 Eagle Trace; March 29.
$342,000 Hazelton Craig H, Hazelton Karen S, Hazelton Trust to Marovich John F, Marovich Maria I; Lot 6 Esplanade; March 27.
$337,000 Rosa Elaine R to Petronio Steve; Lot 8 Esplanade; March 28.
$335,000 Dias Jose C, Dias Michele Ann to Mitchener Anthony D, Mitchener Katherine V; Lot 164 Forest Creek; March 26.
$332,000 Waskom John J to Parke Carolyn Mathias, Parke Scott James; Lot 83 Mote Ranch Village I; March 28.
$330,140 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Anderson Robin R, Costello Rochelle L; Lot 367 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; March 27.
$330,000 Groff Richard D, Groff Stephanie J to Cana Reynolds Sylvette, Reynolds Reginald; Lot 162 Copperstone; March 27.
$325,000 Forbord Austin, Forbord Nancy to Glogowski Marcia; Lot 27 Mote Ranch; March 27.
$325,000 Gibbons Marian E, Gibbons Robert E to Dorta Roberto, Dorta Rosario; Lot 62 Riverwalk Village; March 28.
$325,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Carter Christopher Wade; Lot 377 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; March 27.
$325,000 Morris M Kathryn, Morris Trust, Morris W Alan to Meister Patricia; Lot 11 Blk E Bay Lake Estates; March 28.
$325,000 Woodward James to Myers Danielle M, Myers Keith A; Lot 43 Northwood Park; March 28.
$324,000 Smith Kay C to Varela Kathy A, Varela Vernon R; Lot 130 Creekwood; March 29.
$322,500 Geisler Lora M, Geisler Raymond J, Raymond J Geisler Revocable Living Trust to Yeomans Cynthia, Yeomans Ernest Eugene; Lot 604 Braden Woods; March 28.
$320,000 Reed Carol H, Reed Thomas J to Colby James T, Colby Mary C; Lake Vista Residences Unit C 302; March 29.
$319,000 Maher James M to Fay Thomas A, Kuchenbecker Jeffery R; Lot 102 Sonoma; March 29.
$315,000 Bella Avventura Investments Group Inc to Cryer Christina L, Mcreynolds Robert Lee Jr; 0; March 29.
$311,000 Mcclimans Frederick J, Mcclimans Lucaria H to Krinner Jessica M, Krinner Steven; Lot 9 Oakleaf Hammock; March 28.
$310,000 Capellin Roxanne, Hendren Roxanne, Hendren Scott R, Schunicht Roxanne to Celender Matthew L; Lot 4 Blk 1 Braden Woods; March 26.
$308,000 Alfred Wiesbauer Trust, Wiesbauer Alfred to Thomas Kelly C; Lot 64 Twin Rivers; March 29.
$303,500 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Reppucci John C Jr; Lot 1 Villa Amalfi; March 28.
$302,153 Pgci Iv LLC to Norris Justin F, Norris Kayla M; Lot 213 Silverleaf; March 29.
$300,000 Rider Ruth J, Rider S Severance, S Severance and Ruth J Rider Living Trust to Devittori Ryan; Lot 16 Blk F Ballentine Manor Estates; March 27.
$299,990 D R Horton Inc to Montero Randy, Rapozo Maria Yessica; Lot 216 Trevesta; March 27.
$299,423 University Village LLC to Meyer Julie D; Lot 16 University Village; March 29.
$292,496 Wci Communities LLC to Coulis James, Coulis Kathy; Lot 192 Rosedale Addition; March 28.
$290,000 Young William H Sr to Balcarcel Melvin, Flores Carolina; Lot 67 Regency Oaks Ii; March 28.
$287,142 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Hazelzet Gladys F, Hazelzet Leonardus J; Lot 15 Villa Amalfi; March 28.
$286,935 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Scott Brandy L, Scott Richard L; Lot 16 Heron Creek; March 29.
$286,238 Wci Communities LLC to Puster Joanne F, Puster Shawn H; Lot 29 Copperlefe; March 28.
$285,000 Mayer Kathleen C, Stewart Frederick M, Stewart Kathleen C to Beane Nadia M, Nadia M Beane Trust; Wildewood Springs Ii A Unit 161; March 29.
$285,000 Mjma LLC to Simpson Jacob; Lot 2050 Cascades at Sarasota; March 27.
$285,000 Rampton Colin, Rampton Sherryl to Regan Kathleen M, Utley Judith J; Lot 70 River Woods; March 28.
$280,750 D R Horton Inc to Flanary David Aaron, Morrow Miranda Ashley; Lot 259 Trevesta; March 29.
$279,900 Gegan William A, William A Gegan Revocable Living Trust to James Brandi Jean, James Ronald David Jr; Lot 61 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; March 29.
$277,900 Bongero Gavin Jack, Bongero Riley Madisyn to Katynski Roman A; Lot 190 River Plantation; March 29.
$275,000 Almaza Johanna J, Ovchar Vincent to Mcgee Calvin Jeffery, Mcgee Karen; Lot 969 Harrison Ranch; March 29.
$275,000 Mattocks Beverly to Price Gregory Jay; Lot 827 Harrison Ranch; March 29.
$275,000 Miller David Scott, Miller Laura L to Tucker Group Holdings LLC; Lot A 29 Rosedale 3; March 29.
$275,000 Stinson John, Stinson Leslie G to Turner Daniel W, Turner Jami Lynne; Pt 30-33-19; March 27.
$273,020 D R Horton Inc to Morris Steven Bryan; Lot 250 Trevesta; March 29.
$272,000 Munley Janet to Warner Charlotte F, Warner Naubert G; Lot 1 Whitfield Gardens; March 27.
$270,000 Greenpoint Land Group LLC to Wade Cherie W, Wade Jeremy L; Riverdale Revised; March 28.
$265,000 Law Offices Of Marc J Miles Pa, Miles Marc J to Flores Alex M, Flores Jacqueline; Lot 17 Blk B Kingsfield; March 27.
$264,900 Oates Sandra Anne to Byrne Marianne, Byrne Richard; Lot D Seaside Gardens Replat; March 28.
$260,990 D R Horton Inc to Patel Ketan Keshavlal; Lot 552 Del Tierra; March 27.
$260,821 Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Nicolosi Loren Anne; Lot 124 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; March 27.
$260,100 Sedillo Gino J to Bcat 2015 14Att, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Lot 9 Blk D Pine Meadow 2016 Ca 004608; March 29.
$260,000 Larson David Dean, Larson Sharon K to Abremski David H, Abremski Mary Kathleen; Lot 176 Rivers Reach; March 29.
$260,000 Rodriquez Ruben to Ta Tony Phuc, Ta Tram Jennifer; Pt 5-35-20; March 27.
$259,680 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Cornelius Sabrena, Kellowan Doreen; Lot 138 Trevesta; March 28.
$259,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Skuba Herbert Stephen Jr; Lot 125 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; March 27.
$255,000 Hamersly Ginger M Weiskopf, Lee Stephen, Weiskopf Lee Ginger M to Greer James W; Oaks Unit 17; March 29.
$254,000 Graffagnino Jack E to Babbage Mark; Lot 53 Blk 1 Braden Woods; March 26.
$251,440 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Ferrer Alejandro; Lot 135 Trevesta; March 29.
$250,000 Currie John Stuart, Vickers Sandra Mary to Ao Bradenton Partners Owner LLC; Arbor Oaks Of Bradenton; March 26.
$250,000 Diep Tuong, Tran Thao to Nguyen Phuong Thi Tuyet, Nguyen Thu Xuan, Vo Suong Thi Ba; Lot 1 Wallingford; March 28.
$250,000 Kelley Leah, Kelley Paul to Laflin John T, Laflin Mary Ann; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 58; March 27.
$250,000 Mulkey Alicia, Warner Tammy Jo to Mazur John R, Mazur Veronica L; Lot 360 Copperstone; March 28.
$250,000 Pile David, Pile Karen Almond to Costantino Alfred A; Holiday Cove Rv Resort Unit 35; March 27.
$249,900 Bryles Denise K to Kuipers Shelley A, Kuipers William D; Lot 116 Woodbrook; March 28.
$249,000 Harloff Richard to Fuhs Erika, Fuhs Jarrod; Lot 13 Riverview Estates; March 27.
$247,780 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Watts Michelle M; Lot 242 Willow Walk; March 29.
$247,500 Nt Homes LLC to Richards Glorida G, Turner Franklin W; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 78; March 29.
$247,100 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Jin Haotian, Song Qun; Lot 63 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; March 28.
$247,000 L W Land Partners LLC to Haddad Debra L, Haddad Frederick G; Lot 99 Blk A 6 Summerfield Village; March 27.
$247,000 Tenn Peter E, Tenn Vicki L to Mesa Verde Assets LLC; Lot 524 Braden Woods; March 28.
$247,000 Wilch Jill, Wilch Troy to Kohler Kathleen R, Kohler Scott R; Lot 59 Covered Bridge Estates; March 29.
$246,500 Eartly Terri to Fuentes Noemi, Watts Michael; Lot 5 Blk K Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; March 29.
$244,171 Highland Holdings Inc to Bryant Pompey Kenya, Pompey Cornelius L; Lot 21 Amber Glen; March 27.
$242,000 Brown Karen R to Hayter Jeb T, Hayter Jessica A; Lot 2 Sleepy Hollow; March 29.
$240,000 Boswell Karen L, Denning David R, Schlubach Karen Lynn, Schlubach William to Passalacqua Joseph M, Passalacqua Ronda R; Lot 55 Creekwood; March 28.
$240,000 Bowman Jennifer A, Ingraldi Margaret J to Quinn Peter J; Imperial House Of Bradenton Beach Unit 14; March 28.
$240,000 Forty Seven 710 LLC to Mierzwinski Carolyn Lee; Lot 9 Blk E Braden River Lakes; March 26.
$240,000 Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC, Spvborrower1 to Dodd Amanda E, Dodd David L; Blk 3 Winter Gardens; March 27.
$239,972 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Kennedy Ariana, Kennedy Christopher; Lot 311 Silverleaf; March 29.
$239,000 Hansen Eileen F, Hansen Terence B to West Maria, West Thomas; Lot 31 Braden Crossings; March 29.
$237,000 Parsons Emily A to Robinson Megan L; Lot 57 Forest Creek; March 26.
$236,990 D R Horton Inc to Tharpe Kelly W, Tharpe William Joel Ii; Lot 81 Cottages at San Lorenzo; March 29.
$235,000 Torres Sonia to Chery Mirlaine; Lot 40 Covered Bridge Estates; March 28.
$234,900 Gallo Lois E, Gallo Ronald to Delanko Lawrence; Lot 43 Sterling Lake; March 29.
$234,700 D R Horton Inc to Golaszewski Regina Anna, Golaszewski Victor; Soleil Unit 103; March 29.
$232,990 D R Horton Inc to Rodik Aleksey; Soleil Unit 103; March 29.
$232,990 D R Horton Inc to Lewis Jeffrey Jay, Lewis Stacey Elizabeth; Soleil Unit 102; March 28.
$231,990 D R Horton Inc to Hilligas Susan; Soleil Unit 102; March 28.
$231,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Spiegel Jane M; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 102; March 29.
$231,100 Browne David to Christiana Trust, Hilldale Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Lot 39 Riverdale Revised 2017 Ca 000644; March 29.
$230,000 Boyle Carolyn J, Boyle James M to Mason Ljane K Wahl; Garden Lakes Village Unit 29; March 28.
$230,000 Wiltshire Duane E, Wiltshire Mary E to Cepparo Pedro, Costa Andreia Da Silva, Da Silva Costa Andreia; Lot 207 Briarwood; March 28.
$229,000 Swanson Peter, Swanson Tamara I to Quintero Amaury Vilarino; Lot 7 Briarwood; March 29.
$226,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Drainville Judith L, Rothe Richard R; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 103; March 28.
$225,900 Stock Donald V, Stock Kelle S to Charette Ann M, Charette Lawrence R, Lawrence R Charette and Ann M Charette Revocable Trust; Lot 23 North River Estates; March 27.
$225,000 Chumley Legacy LLC to Horvath Irene, Horvath Louis; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6007; March 28.
$222,000 Smith Arnold J, Smith Tina M to Godwin Bobi L; Lot 1 Blk H Heather Glen; March 29.
$222,000 Zozie LLC to Wright Jennifer L; Lot 7 Copperfield; March 26.
$219,449 Heller Rudolph Iii, Heller Teresa D to Ebert Edward Paul; Captains Court Unit 1; March 29.
$219,000 Char Anthony B to Erickson Mia L C, Mia L C Erickson 2004 Declaration Of Trust; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 82; March 28.
$216,900 Champery Real Estate 2015 LLC to Webber Jarrett Dean; Palmetto Point; March 26.
$216,000 Earl Arthur C, Earl Janet M to Farriss Lucia, Farriss Scott; River Place Unit 210; March 28.
$215,000 A and G Holdings Of Florida LLC to Brunot Josephine Joseph, Brunot Pierre Fred; Lot 14 Blk B Braden River City; March 27.
$215,000 Halligan John J, Halligan Lois A to Chabot Roma L; Lot 173 Peridia; March 28.
$214,990 D R Horton Inc to Witkowski Kevin, Witkowski Teresa; Lot 115 Willow Walk; March 29.
$211,000 Shiero Joshua David to Kohlsaat Craig H, Kohlsaat Kathy Przybyla; Lot 18 Blk B Country Club Heights; March 29.
$210,000 Bishop Mary Elizabeth, Gibbons Daniel Scott, Gibbons Mary Elizabeth to Scallan Marie; Blk F Harbor Crest; March 26.
$210,000 Gramiami Investments LLC to Aguilar Willy A Posas, Montoya Tania G Medina; Lot 19 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; March 27.
$210,000 Tommy Bahamo LLC to Baltzer Bernard Jr, Baltzer Melody L; Lot 6 Blk 3 Village Green Of Bradenton; March 27.
$205,000 Laplante Erika, Laplante Stephen G to Martinez Dania, Martinez Daniel; Lot 27 Woods Of Whitfield; March 27.
$205,000 Southern Property Group Inc to Carmody Shane, Fasciana Nicole; Lot 6 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; March 28.
$203,600 Gibellina Glen to Brown Stacy, Brown Stacy L; Pt 21-35-18; March 27.
$203,000 Greene Jerome P to Perez Samuel; Lot 38 Aldrich Park; March 28.
$203,000 Russo Lori L to Bank Of America; Pt 28-33-18 2014 Ca 006680; March 29.
$200,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to De Oliveira Hebert Alves, De Oliveira Lidia Alves; Lot 3 Plantation Oaks; March 29.
$200,000 Jones Sandra K to Flanagan Michael Christopher; Lot 8 Blk K Tangelo Park; March 26.
$200,000 Zook Stephen M to Gennett Debra A; Lot 6 Blk A Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; March 29.
$191,500 Harper Patricia M, Harper Phillip E to Hardy Carolyn K; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 72; March 27.
$191,268 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Oppenheim Katherine M, Oppenheim Seth H; Lot 204 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; March 29.
$188,000 Murillo Diana A to Kell Pol Properties LLC; Lot 6 Fairway Acres; March 28.
$185,000 Brick Nelly, Brick Nicole, Carrasquillo Orlando to Garcia Larry D; Lot 194 River Isles; March 27.
$185,000 Overmeyer Jack P, Overmeyer June E to Condron Carmen; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 327; March 29.
$182,900 Gooby Christina, Gooby Sheri L, Gooby Trevor E, Mcfarland Luke, Mcfarland Sheri, Peterson Sheri Lynn to Ortiz Amalia, Ortiz Hector Luis; Blk D Villages Of Lakeside South; March 29.
$182,000 G and M Properties and Investments LLC to Hernandez Berenice Quintero, Zarza Joel Mendez; Washington Park; March 26.
$181,268 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to West Guy E, West Linda M; Lot 199 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; March 29.
$179,000 D and A Cozy Homes LLC to Judd Jerry L; Mccollums Lakes; March 29.
$177,500 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc; Greyhawk Landing West; March 29.
$177,000 Delores M Musbach Loving Trust, Musbach Delores M, Musbach Frederic G to Griffin Francine D, Griffin Ronald C; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 433; March 27.
$176,000 Bruck Morris E Living Trust, Bruck Rebecca S Living Trust, Mason Theresa S, Morris E Bruck and Rebecca S Bruck Living Trust to Lavelle James E; Lot 40 Blk B Sunset Terrace; March 26.
$175,700 Daugherty John R, Daugherty Susan G, Ditech Com, Ditech Financial LLC, Gmac Mortgage LLC, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc to Mtglq Investors L P; Lot 4 Fairway Acres 2015 Ca 005909; March 29.
$175,000 Bibey Diana Sue, Bibey William Alvah to Dugger Rand Allen Jr; Lot 5 Blk A Highland Shores; March 27.
$175,000 Marshello Judith L, Marshello Thomas J to Martin John M, Martin Laura A; Lot 82 Peridia; March 27.
$175,000 Salty Quail LLC to Garry Kenneth, Garry Melody K, Kenneth and Melody Garry Family Trust; Lot 20 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; March 28.
$175,000 Sobr Fred to Digello Frank; Lot 31 Blk 3 Garden Heights; March 28.
$170,000 Whittemore James A, Whittemore Nancy R to Falbo Anthony, Falbo Regina; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 36; March 28.
$165,100 Coast Bank Of Florida, First Bank, Tringali Maria P, Tringali Michael A, United States Department Of Treasury, Wachovia Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Wells Fargo Bank to Christenson LLC; Lot 23 Blk F Sandpointe 2017 Ca 001189; March 29.
$164,000 Mickel Katherine P, Mickel Lance L to Christian Betty J, Christian Joseph R; Stone Harbour Iii Unit 716; March 27.
$162,500 Panarello Denise to Moyer Madison M; Summerfield Hollow Unit 101; March 29.
$160,000 Dykes Carin L, Hall Carin L, Hall Daniel S to Mccaughan Emily J; Blk 5 Anthonys Addition to Palmetto Florida; March 27.
$160,000 Glasgow Margaret A, Margaret A Glasgow Revocable Living Trust to Usa L and L LLC; Lot 10 Palm View Park; March 27.
$155,000 Charette Ann M, Charette Lawrence R, Lawrence R Charette and Ann M Charette Revocable Trust to Applewhite Maria K, Applewhite Morris P; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 132; March 28.
$155,000 Corbin Eileen S, Corbin Steven A, Lemont David, Lemont Jamie M to Conrad Beverly A, Conrad Gary J; Palm Aire at Sarasota No 10C Unit 119; March 27.
$155,000 Klooster Joyce L, Klooster Millard H to J and K Property Solutions LLC; Rosedale Manor; March 28.
$155,000 Sutton Clayton, Sutton Clayton E, Sutton Diane to Aronin Yvonne, Cislo Alice, Sellmer Theresa; Blk 75 Myakka City; March 28.
$155,000 Vermie Kirk E to Roby Joyce A, Roby Michael W; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 243; March 28.
$150,000 Charles L Jones and Bette J Jones Trust, Jones Bette J, Jones Charles L to Masila Billy T, Masila Fauniteni H; Bayview Grove; March 28.
$149,000 Ih2 Property Trs 2 L P to Neppell Wanda; Lot 13 Cutrona; March 27.
$145,000 Swope Dana M, Swope Stephanie L to Cruz Abraham Garcia, Tapia Margarita Y; Lot 4 Blk 1 Sunniland; March 26.
$140,000 Glasgow Margaret A, Margaret A Glasgow Revocable Living Trust to Usa L and L LLC; Palm View Park; March 27.
$140,000 Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 4, U S Bank National Association to 45Th St Ct Trust No 532, Daccache Hanan; Palmetto Point; March 28.
$139,000 Lori K Properties LLC to King Shelby Anne, King William Paul Ii; Lot 25 Blk 3 Garden Heights; March 27.
$131,000 Canright Lawrence R to Lapoint Barry T, Lapoint Linda W; Blk C Atzroths Addition to Palmetto; March 27.
$126,100 Banc Of America Funding Corporation Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2007 A, U S Bank National Association, Wood Philip, Wood Philip E to Florida Investors Capital LLC; Lot 16 Melwood Oaks 2016 Ca 000699; March 29.
$125,000 Burns Jonathan, Johnson Annabell, Olcott Jonathan Paul to Speight Shatayla; Lot 4 Blk G Sylvan Oaks; March 27.
$125,000 Fitzsimmons Richard to Fitzsimmons Robert, Young Carla M; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 202; March 29.
$120,000 Megow Roberta K to Candell Michael J, Corneiller Mary Lee; Lot 2 Blk B Townhouses Of Lakeside South; March 26.
$119,900 Matthysse Gary R, Matthysse Patricia L to Jones Sandra K; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 467; March 28.
$116,000 Gifford Brenda L, Gifford Roger F to Meehan John P, Meehan Linda L; Terraces 3 Of Tara Unit 109; March 27.
$115,000 Mcintosh Joseph T, Mcintosh Timothy M to Van Vo Son, Vo Son Van; Bahia Court; March 27.
$105,000 Loerop Family Trust, Loerop Richard G, Loerop Rosalynd J to Kamps Flora G, Schout Arlyn J; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 469; March 28.
$105,000 Schulhofer David, Schulhofer Donna M to Davidson Jeannette N; Ridgewood Oaks Unit 65; March 27.
$103,500 Schoonmaker Diana M to Gartley Marie F; Cortez Villas Unit 19; March 29.
$95,000 Brubeck Barbara A to Mennetti Richard G, Mennetti Sandra L; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 204; March 28.
$92,000 Forbes Phillip D to Gresbach James D, Gresbach Tammy R; Ten Downing Street Unit 404; March 29.
$91,000 Underwood Allen, Underwood Glenda to Bridges Carmelita; Shadybrook Village Unit 143 A; March 29.
$90,000 Beam Charlotte A, Beam William J to Sankey Kimberly Ann; Desoto Square Villas Unit 307; March 29.
$90,000 Rudolph Richard Robert to Carver Sid; Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts; March 28.
$85,000 Warne Jeannine I, Warne Robert B to Mead Jon, Mead Olga; Ten Downing Street Unit 204; March 29.
$83,000 Cortez Park Homeowners Inc to Kelly James P; Cortez Park Unit 35; March 27.
$80,000 Hughes Robert W to Sierra Alain; Ironwood Eighth Unit 203 J; March 26.
$79,900 Farmers Home Administration, Florida Department Of Revenue, James Alfred E, James Rosa Lee, United States Department Of Agriculture Rural Development to Christenson LLC; Lot 5 Blk 1 Clark Mounts Resubdivision Of Part Of The Lloyd Addition 2017 Ca 002048; March 27.
$79,000 Strauss Al W, Strauss Peggy L to Arnold Elizabeth, Arnold Laurence; Pomello Park; March 28.
$77,500 Dropping Gail Susan, Dropping Merle Keith to Carney Debra Jean, Carney Shane; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 245; March 28.
$73,500 Erdman Mark A, Erdman Shirley E to Barnard Harold, Barnard Patricia; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 413; March 28.
$73,500 Wagensonner Eric, Wagensonner Olga M to Witte James R, Witte Mary D; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 308; March 27.
$69,000 Maggert Janie L to Fiorentino Anthony J, Fiorentino Suzanne M; Blk C Floridana Mobile Estates; March 27.
$68,000 Davis Pamela Kay, Pamela Kay Davis Revocable Trust to Hudak Raisa; Fourth Bayshore Unit J 21; March 27.
$65,300 Bank Of America, Todd Norman J to Safe Ira Homes LLC; 2016 Ca 002175; March 29.
$65,148 White Sands Investment Group Inc to Jenkins Julie A; Lot 9 Parklawn; March 27.
$63,000 Regnerus Alyce, Regnerus Sam to Stern Deborah K, Stern Frank C; Lot 242 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; March 27.
$60,000 Barfield Helen A to High Road Group LLC; Lot 8 Highland Grove; March 29.
$59,000 Emond Edward W, Emond Eleanor S to Alewine William G; El Rancho Village Unit Rc 9; March 28.
$55,000 Spenceley Paul to Carlos Garciela Carolina Santillan, Lovera Luis A; Blk 4 Cortez Gardens; March 26.
$55,000 Titan Realty Group LLC to Ao Bradenton Partners Owner LLC; Arbor Oaks Of Bradenton Unit 144; March 27.
$54,900 3102 Cynthia Land Trust, Diggs Josh to Maggert Janie L; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 328; March 27.
$54,900 Miller Jerome J, Miller Marlene A to Page Dorothy; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit O 7; March 29.
$54,000 Glendon and Margaret Knight Family Trust, Knight Glendon F, Knight Glendon Family Trust, Knight Margaret E, Knight Margaret Family Trust to Ellis Lawrence R Jr, Jackson Sandra J; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 222; March 28.
$51,900 Rennau Donald R, Rennau Martha S to Mcelwee Romaine Ann; Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1198; March 29.
$48,000 Chen Bao Song to Brista Homes Inc; Central Cortez Plaza Unit 5; March 28.
$47,000 Boley John Edward, Rohde Gary L, Schleitwiler Lynn A, Schmitzer Cheryl L to Ricard Sherri L, Ricard William; El Rancho Village Unit S 13; March 27.
$43,000 Brockschmidt James P to Antaya Marian Elaine, Antaya Patrick C; Leisure Lake Village Unit 370; March 27.
$42,000 Taylor Nicholas P to Thompson Evelyn Arlene, Thompson Jack Lee; Second Bayshore Unit D 36; March 28.
$41,000 Hoist Family Trust, Hoist Joyce E, Hoist Lloyd R to Mcconnell Martha C, Mcconnell Todd L; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Unit 92; March 27.
$40,000 Ciaccio Christopher P to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Debra A Gennett Ira 8006886, Gennett Debra A Ira 8006886; Sarasota Cay Club Unit N 317; March 29.
$39,750 Rankin Magee Andrea L, Rankin Magee Karen J to Rankin Laura K, Rankin Magee Andrea L, Rankin Magee Karen J; Baden and Daughtry; March 26.
$39,000 Bunting Robert, Emerson Lynn, Mckeown Debra, Mckeown Debra to Bramel Christy D, Bramel Michael D; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 495; March 27.
$39,000 Menegay Debbielee, Menegay Magdelyn K to Mansell Angela Marie, Patterson Kim Jay; Blk B Fair Lane Acres Second Addition; March 27.
$37,000 Parrish David M, Parrish Melanie A to Wilmington Land Company; Lot 1 Blk 15 Fairview Park Addition; March 29.
$35,000 Carroll E Johnson Revocable Trust, Johnson Carroll E to Esp LLC; Lot 118 Pic Town; March 26.
$35,000 Owens Georgann, Owens George to Moore Denise A, Moore Terry C, Owens Georgann; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 8 1; March 27.
$33,000 El Rancho Village Inc, Village On The Greens to Hawkins Edward L Jr, Hawkins Tamara L; El Rancho Village Unit N 33; March 27.
$32,100 Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Phase Iii Owners Association Inc, Mccollough Phillip, Ottomanelli Linda, Ottomanelli Marilyn to Carter Claire, Daley Patrick; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 304 2013 Cc 000304; March 29.
$32,000 Desoto Holdings Inc to Phillips Ernest, Phillips Kyle; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 137; March 28.
$31,500 El Rancho Village Inc, Village On The Greens to Lueck Duane L, Lueck Paulette M; El Rancho Village Unit 19; March 27.
$25,500 Glidewell Camilla A to Hauser David, Hauser Patricia; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 137; March 27.
$24,000 Sheaves Lloyd, Sheaves Luann to Willming Diane M, Willming Robert W; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 168; March 27.
$20,000 Vitton James Michael to Cunnyngham Carolyn Kay; Lot 1290 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; March 27.
$18,000 Leisure Lake Co Op Inc to Kelly James T, Kelly Karen; Leisure Lake Village Unit 90; March 29.
$15,700 Likane Richard, Sabal Bay Association Inc to Hundley Scott; Sabal Bay Unit 7 7 2017 Ca 002183; March 27.
$12,000 Zajlo Harry T to Florencio Cruz Mendoza, Francisco Isabel Sebastian; Lot 3 Sweetbay Meadows; March 27.
$5,000 Hostetler Joyce, Joyce Hostetler Living Trust to Carlson Norma Jean, Carlson Richard William; Penthouses at Gulf Stream Unit 402; March 27.
$1,997 Carlson Norma J, Carlson Richard W to Sjoerdsma Judith A, Sjoerdsma Ronald J, Van Noord Jennifer; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 04; March 27.
$1,997 Carlson Norma J, Carlson Richard W to Sjoerdsma Judith A, Sjoerdsma Ronald J, Van Noord Jennifer; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 07; March 27.
$995 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Somach James M; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 104; March 27.
$308 Moore Chanee Sonia to Moore Chanee Sonia, Pierre Kevin Junior; Blk 2 Houghtons Addition to New Memphis; March 28.
$100 4108 El Dorado Cove Land Trust, Mahlman Nancy D, Mahlman Robert O, Palma Sola Harbour Condominium Inc, Slg Trustee Services Inc to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Palma Sola Harbour Unit V 12 2017 Ca 004388; March 27.
$10 Abbott Carol B, Brass Carl F Jr Revocable Trust, Carl F Brass Jr Revocable Trust to Abbott Carol B, Carol B Abbott Trust; Lot 20 Flamingo Cay; March 27.
$10 Bartocci Nicla to Bartocci Nicla, Nicla Bartocci Trust; Lot 208 Esplanade; March 26.
$10 Bordner Johnathan Tyler, Bordner Jonathan Tyler to Bordner Jennifer, Mccue Jennifer; Lot 11 Manatee Palms; March 27.
$10 Bump June, Bunting Robert to Bramel Christy D, Bramel Michael D; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 495; March 27.
$10 Cameli Nicola, Cameli Teresa to Cameli Rosa M; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 412C; March 28.
$10 Carlisi Lisa, Nagy Jo Ella to Gemini Manatee Properties LLC; Heritage Pines Unit 13 B; March 29.
$10 Casper Donna A, Casper Theodore J to Casper Donna A, Casper Theodore J, Theodore J and Donna A Casper Trust; Longboat Sandpipers Unit 105; March 28.
$10 Cercone Teresa E to Trainor Rebecca J, Trainor Richard J; Cortez Villas Unit 5; March 28.
$10 Childs Thomas W to Childs Susan E, Childs Thomas W, Thomas W Childs Revocable Trust; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6101; March 29.
$10 Conaway Jack R, Conaway Mary Beth V to Conaway Christopher V Sr, Conaway Mary Beth V, Conaway Timothy E; Lot 31 Highland Lakes; March 28.
$10 Cousineau Ann E, Cousineau Fern L J to Cousineau Ann E, Mccarthy Denise; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 154; March 27.
$10 Devittori Ryan to Topes LLC; Lot 16 Blk F Ballentine Manor Estates; March 27.
$10 Dubartell Eileen A, Dubartell Eileen Ann to Dubartell Eileen A, Eileen A Dubartell Living Trust; Soleil Unit 103; March 27.
$10 Emerson William D to Bramel Christy D, Bramel Michael D; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 495; March 27.
$10 Eugene A Northrop Jr Living Trust, Northrop Ann M, Northrop Eugene A Jr to Northrop Ann M, Northrop Eugene A Jr; Woodland Green Unit 10; March 27.
$10 G Donovan Associates Inc to Donovan G Scott, G Scott Donovan Trust; Shell Point Unit 93; March 29.
$10 Gadewoltz Arcelie T, Gadewoltz David Allen to D and A Cozy Homes LLC; Or2636 Pg0960; March 29.
$10 Godby James L, Godby Lauren M to Godby Family Trust, Godby James L, Godby Lauren M; Lot 4 Blk N Tidewater Preserve; March 27.
$10 Grant James T Iii to Grant James T Iii, Grant Kimberly A; Lot 1 Blk B Luana Isles; March 28.
$10 Hanna Pamela A, Hanna Samir E to Sarasota Homes Rental and Management LLC; Lot 13 Blk F Crescent Lakes; March 28.
$10 Hanna Pamela A, Hanna Samir E to Sarasota Homes Rental and Management LLC; Lot 17 Blk A Crescent Lakes; March 28.
$10 Hardy Ronald T to Hardy Ronald T, Needham Stacy L; Lot 72 Blk 2 Cypress Creek Village A 1; March 29.
$10 Hazell Pamela R to Hazell Pamela R, Pamela R Hazell Revocable U S Situs Property Trust; Lot 349 Stonebrook at Heritage Harbour; March 29.
$10 Hazell Pamela R to Hazell Pamela R, Pamela R Hazell Revocable U S Situs Property Trust; Lot 189 Stonebrook at Heritage Harbour; March 29.
$10 Higgins Claire to Higgins Michael J; Lot 14 Blk 13 Village Green Of Bradenton; March 27.
$10 Hunt Robert E, Hunt Susan O to Hunt Robert E, Hunt Susan O; Blk D Bayview Park; March 29.
$10 Irvin Ben L, Irvin Norma E to Irvin Ben L, Irvin Norma E, Irvin Trust; Lot 14 Broadmoor Pines; March 26.
$10 Jh Rental Group LLC to 302 8Th Street West Trust; Blk H East Palmetto; March 28.
$10 Joos Connie J to Joos Connie J, Joos Earl E; Sugar Creek Country Club Travel Trailer Park Unit 1189; March 29.
$10 Kemper Jeffrey to Kemper Jeffrey Vincent, Kemper Pamela Sue; Lot 1 Blk C Fairfield Acres; March 27.
$10 Kozma George Jr, Kozma Laura Jean to Kozma George Jr, Kozma Laura Jean; Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club Unit 7; March 29.
$10 Kritzer Jane to Jane M Kritzer Trust, Kritzer Jane M; Lake Vista Residences Unit E 304; March 26.
$10 Kritzer Jane Marie to Jane M Kritzer Trust, Kritzer Jane M; Lake Vista Residences Unit E 407; March 26.
$10 Larowe Chris A, Larowe Deborah E to Ansley Lynwood Wade, Larowe Chris A, Larowe Deborah E; Saddlehorn Estates; March 29.
$10 Larson Angela Dee to Abremski David H, Abremski Mary Kathleen; Lot 176 Rivers Reach; March 29.
$10 Leary John J Ii, Leary John J Iii to Demorales Fernando; Or2714 Pg7891; March 28.
$10 Lobo Carlos V to Lobo Carols S; Palm Cove Villas Unit 3; March 27.
$10 Lukas Monica to Charles Jeffrey P, Charles Steven J, Lukas James E; Cortez Villas Condominium 8 Unit 31; March 28.
$10 Marshall John Taylor Jr to Marshall John Taylor Iii, Marshall Steven Francis; Lot 9 Blk F Azure Shores; March 28.
$10 Mary Sue Matthews Revocable Trust, Matthews Mary Sue to Underwood Mike, Underwood Sylvia; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 7; March 28.
$10 Meeuwsen Catherine, Meeuwsen Gordon to Gordon Jack Meeuwsen and Catherine Trasky Meeuwsen Revocable Trust, Meeuwsen Catherine Trasky, Meeuwsen Gordon Jack; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 12; March 28.
$10 Mellick Linda S, Mellick Ronald E to Dobbs Erica, Mellick Roxanne; Lot 82 Coral Shores East; March 29.
$10 Merkel Mildred M to Merkel Mildred Marie, Merkel Thomas John, Mildred Marie Merkel Revocable Living Trust, Rakowiecki Rebecca Ann; Lot 145 River Isles; March 28.
$10 Mowll Robert E to Joyner Jeremy Allan, Mowll Robert E; Lot 16 Blk C Meadow Lake; March 27.
$10 Murray Frances R, Murray Leonard H to Leonard H Murray and Frances R Murray Revocable Trust, Murray Frances R, Murray Leonard H Revocable Trust; Lot 54 Peridia; March 26.
$10 Nagle Helen P to Diehl Janice P, Nagle Harold, Nagle Helen P; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 102; March 26.
$10 Nagy Jo Ella to Gemini Manatee Properties LLC; Heritage Pines; March 29.
$10 Ohlman Deborah Lynn, Ohlman Michael Jon to Ohlman Deborah L, Ohlman Family Trust, Ohlman Michael J; Imperial House Of Bradenton Beach Unit 12; March 27.
$10 Osborne Paul David, Wonders Catherine to Osborne Paul David; Lot 55 Fosters Creek; March 27.
$10 Patterson Donna L to Donna L Patterson Revocable Trust, Patterson Donna L; Lot 6 Blk A West Woods; March 27.
$10 Reagan James Harold, Reagan Nancey Vogler to Morris Erin Reagan, Reagan James Harold, Reagan Nancey Vogler, Reagan Shawn Daniel; Lot 234 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; March 26.
$10 Record Lawrence F Sr to Lawrence F Record Sr Trust, Record Lawrence F Jr, Record Lawrence F Sr Trust; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 214; March 27.
$10 Ribotto Carrie L, Ribotto Peter L to Ribotto Carrie L, Ribotto Family Trust, Ribotto Peter L; Lot 81 Wisteria Park; March 27.
$10 Rose Dena W, Rose Kenneth E to Dena Warshaw Rose Revocable Trust, Rose Dena Warsaw; Lot 5091 Cascades at Sarasota; March 27.
$10 Rubinstein Jon L to Cantus Laurie, Rubinstein Jon L; Longboat Pass Unit 6; March 28.
$10 Schneller Michael C to Michael C Schneller Revocable Trust, Schneller Michael C; Palma Sola Trace Unit 360; March 26.
$10 Seaward Charles Wayne, Seaward Yvonne Annette to Seaward Charles Wayne, Seaward Trust, Seaward Yvonne A; Lot 92 Rivers Reach; March 29.
$10 Slane James L, Slane Joan B to Slane Mary Beth; Lot 17 Mote Ranch; March 27.
$10 Smit Albert to Huizenga Nancy Joanne; Sugar Creek Country Club Travel Trailer Park Unit 1029; March 29.
$10 Stumpf Dolores M to Stumpf Dolores M, Stumpf Jeanne, Stumpf Michael; Fair Lane Acres; March 28.
$10 Sunray Gail Diane to Gail Diane Sunray, Gail Diane Sunray Revocable Living Trust; Lot 58 Blk A Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; March 26.
$10 Tovani Joseph W to Joseph W Tovani Revocable Living Trust, Tovani Joseph W; Lot 1 Blk P Heather Hills Estates; March 26.
$10 Visnov Linda E, Visnov Linda Ellen, Visnov Richard A to Visnov Family Revocable Trust, Visnov Linda Ellen, Visnov Richard A; Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 72 C; March 26.
$10 Weaver Meredith E to Weaver Donald E; Lot 75 River Isles; March 27.
$10 Wesche Jay F, Wesche Nancy P to Vogelsong Erika W, Wesche Jay F, Wesche Nancy P, Wesche Thomas F; Lot 75 Clear View Manor; March 28.
$10 Williams John H, Williams Linda T to Don and Cathy Williams Trust, Mcmichael Kristen L, Mcmichael Williams Trust, Williams Cathy Chiang, Williams Cathy Trust, Williams Don S, Williams Don Trust, Williams John R; Martinique Condominium Apartments North Unit 510; March 28.
$10 Withers Jean E, Withers John N to Withers Jean E, Withers John N, Withers Revocable Trust Agreement; Lot 14 Tara; March 26.
$10 Wood Judi to Ames Linda Reine, Wood Judi; Pinecrest; March 29.
$10 Yow David Winfred to Yow David Winfred, Yow Family Trust, Yow Sandra W; Pt 19-35-18; March 26.
$1 Baudrit Cathleen M, Noeth Cathleen M to Noeth John; Lot 2051 Mill Creek; March 29.
$0 Hewitt Gary M, Hewitt Shirley E to Hewitt Gary M, Hewitt Shirley E, Shirley E Hewitt Revocable Trust; Lot 132 Legends Bay; March 28.
$0 Abbas Gail Elizabeth, Abbas Terry to Abbas Gail Elizabeth; Lot 145 Lakeside Preserve; March 29.
$0 Bibey Diana Sue, Bibey William Alvah to Bibey Diana Sue, Bibey William Alvah; Or2153 Pg7549; March 27.
$0 Boldin Amy N, Bright Amy N to Boldin Amy N; Lot 17 Lakeside Preserve; March 28.
$0 Buckhannon Carolyn S to Buckhannon Carolyn S, Carolyn S Buckhannon Revocable Trust; Lot 36 Sugar Creek Resort; March 28.
$0 Casper Donna A, Casper Theodore J, Donna A Casper Revocable Trust, Theodore J Casper Revocable Truste to Casper Donna A, Casper Theodore J; Longboat Sandpipers Unit 105; March 28.
$0 Chubb Barbara Ann, Melvin Barbara A to Chubb Barbara A, Chubb John Fredrick; Country Retreat Unit 69; March 29.
$0 Clark Debra S, Wagoner Gail S to Clark Debra S, Wagoner Gail S; Lot 14 Blk I Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; March 29.
$0 Fanny Mazzolini Trust, Leanin Lidia A to Leanin Lidia A; Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 203; March 27.
$0 Hobart Brothers Company, Hobart Brothers LLC, Trilectron Industries Inc to Itw Gse Inc; Pt 18-33-18; March 28.
$0 Hope Lutheran Church Inc to Hope Lutheran Church Of Bradenton Florida Inc; 0; March 28.
$0 Hope Lutheran Church Inc to Hope Lutheran Church Of Bradenton Florida Inc; Pt 10-35-17; March 29.
$0 Kleppinger Joel, Kleppinger Sarah F to Schiviidt Linda S, Schmidt Jerry A, Schmidt Linda Susan; Fernwood Unit 29; March 29.
$0 Kotecki Joyce, Kotecki Leon to Kotecki Leon, Leon Kotecki Revocable Living Trust; Lot 179 Palmetto Skyway; March 26.
$0 Litle David K, Litle Jill T to David K Litle 9 23 13 Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, Litle David K; Lot 1 Albemarle; March 27.
$0 Morgan Glenn W Jr, Morgan Mary Virginia to Manatee County; Royal Palm Gardens; March 28.
$0 Pincus Harry, Pincus Wanda to Manatee County; Pt 3-35-18; March 28.
$0 Schattner Faye L to Faye L Schattner Revocable Trust, Schattner Faye L; Lot 34 Revised Plat Of Airport; March 27.
$0 Schattner Faye L to Faye L Schattner Revocable Trust, Schattner Faye L; Airport; March 27.
$0 Schattner Faye L to Faye L Schattner Revocable Trust, Schattner Faye L; Lot 35 Airport; March 27.
$0 Schattner Faye L to Faye L Schattner Revocable Trust, Schattner Faye L; Lot 33 Airport; March 27.
$0 Sutton Clayton E, Sutton Diane to Cislo Alice; Blk 75 Myakka City; March 28.
$0 Wingard Lee H to Wingard Carmen F; Or2628 Pg2844; March 27.
