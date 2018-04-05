Meet some of the new movers and shakers in Manatee and Sarasota counties

Joseph Talerico joined IBERIABANK as vice president, branch manager at the 17th Street office in Sarasota. His banking career spans more than three decades primarily with Bank of America where he served in a variety of roles including project management, research and adjustments, client cash services and most recently in the retail environment as a financial center manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for consumer and small business banking growth.
▪ Carol Schoff, a salesperson at Sir Speedy in Sarasota, was recognized by the Sir Speedy franchise network with three awards: The Don F. Lowe Salesperson of the Year, which recognizes one salesperson each year based on merit; the Top Performer award, given to 18 Sir Speedy salespeople this year who received Platinum Level status; and a Million Dollar Club award, given to nine salespeople this year who achieved a million dollars or more in annual sales.
▪ Robert V. Carr Jr. (CFS vice president) and Christina Carey (client service representative) joined Gulf Coast Wealth Advisors in Sarasota. Carr is the founder of Retirement Strategies of MD, LLC and will continue having offices in Maryland as well as his new home with Gulf Coast Wealth Advisors in Sarasota. Carey was the branch operations manager for Retirement Strategies of America for six years before joining Gulf Coast Wealth Advisors.
▪ Vicki Bowman (El Conquistador office), Dan Smading (Lakewood Ranch), Joli Tripp (State Road 64 East) and Tanya Agle (corporate office) joined Wagner Realty as agents.
▪ Chip Gaylor (Class of 1994), Veronica Brandon-Miller (Class of 2009), Drayton Saunders (Class of 2004) and Dean Crowley (Class of 2003) will be honored by Leadership Sarasota County at its annual Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards on May 8. Gaylor will be honored with the lifetime of leadership award, Brandon-Miller and Saunders will be co-honorees of the impact in action award, and Crowley will get the leadership Sarasota dediciation award.
