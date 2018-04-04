Facebook scandal affected more users than thought: up to 87M

FILE- In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Facebook’s new privacy policy aims to explain the data it gathers on users more clearly, but doesn’t actually change what it collects and shares. The company unveiled the revisions Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Zuckerberg is also set to testify before Congress next week for the first time. Noah Berger, File AP Photo