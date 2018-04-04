This new project is expected to help revive Palmetto's primary traffic corridor

One might not associate the Circle K brand with redevelopment, but with the company looking to keep pace with the popularity of Wawa, RaceTrac and Thorntons, which have become so much more than gas stations, Circle K does have a variety of building designs that are appealing and conducive to its surrounding community.
It was an important point for Palmetto officials, who are expected to approve up to $380,000 in Community Redevelopment Agency incentives for a new Circle K to be built on the city's downtown traffic corridor on Eighth Avenue West.
It's a thoroughfare being rethought in terms of the city's ongoing transformation and development of an updated downtown by design plan.
The fact that a modern $1.75 million store and gas station will replace a couple of 1947 structures, which will be demolished, including an old gas station, at 639 Eighth Ave. W., doesn't hurt.
"It's definitely not going to look like your run-of-the-mill Circle K you might see on 301," Development Services Director Karla Owens said. "They have a bunch of building designs to fit into an area and we'll be working with them, but we needed to get some things in place before they will dump a bunch of money into the design, but we are working with them on some conceptual things where our downtown code will come into play."
CRA Director Jeff Burton said since Circle K is taking advantage of CRA incentives, the city will have a say in the design.
"As far as the entrance and egress is concerned, the city will handle that anyway," Burton said. "But when the developer chooses CRA funds, then we are more than willing to back the city up in having some say in the design."
