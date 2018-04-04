'The living room of Lakewood Ranch' closes its doors

After more than 10 years in business, the owners of the Polo Grill and Bar have decided to shut their doors for good.
Tommy and Jaymie Klauber made the announcement via a Tuesday evening Facebook post. The decision stems from the fact that the building's lease has ended and the couple has chosen not to renew it.
The 24,000-square-foot restaurant at 10670 Boardwalk Loop opened in 2007 and hosted about 900 events a year.
Jaymie once said she wanted the restaurant to become "a headquarters or a living room for Lakewood Ranch — where everyone goes for everything."
The closing comes abruptly. Polo Grill and Bar hosted an Easter brunch buffet on Sunday and, according to its website, a Sarasota band called Babyl was slated to perform at the restaurant on April 20.
Polo Grill and Bar celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Nov. 1.
The couple's Fete Catering & Ballroom will remain available for private dining and catering.
For more information, contact info@caterfete.com.
