Israel says it thwarted Gaza militant attack on navy ship

A Palestinian protester throws back teargas during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza's border with Israel, east of Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Israel's defense minister said Tuesday that the military will not change its tough response to Hamas-led mass protests, warning that those who approach the border are putting their lives at risk. Eighteen Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire last Friday, the first day of what Hamas says will be six weeks of intermittent border protests against a stifling blockade of the territory. Adel Hana AP Photo