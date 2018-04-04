72-year-old's lawsuit claims she found mouse remains in soup

A 72-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit against the organic foods company Pacific Foods after she says she found rodent intestines and a foot in her soup box.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Maesel Dorn had fallen violently ill two days before discovering the partial remains of what appeared to be a mouse in the soup box.
Dorn filed a lawsuit seeking $400,000 in Monday, saying the company tried to brush off her complaints.
Dorn's suit also claims that the soup carton she supplied to the company for testing mysteriously disappeared in a "cover-up" more than two months after Dorn handed it over.
Joe McCarthy, vice president of operations at Pacific Foods, said the company can't comment on pending litigation but is dedicated to ensuring safety and integrity.
