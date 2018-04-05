Dirty dining: Live roaches prompt shutdown of Bradenton Italian restaurant

The presence of 14 roaches prompted inspectors to shut down the El Gaucho Italiano restaurant in Bradenton from March 29 to March 31. Other restaurants were cited for various infractions, including temperature, hand-washing and equipment issues.
El Gaucho Italiano, 303 U.S. 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton
- Inspectors ordered El Gaucho Italiano to be shut down for three days because of evidence of live roaches in the establishment. The restaurant was closed from March 29-31.
- Roach droppings were observed on the top of a shelf above a sink and on the side of a freezer near the kitchen entrance. An inspector also found them at the restroom door.
- Nine live roaches were discovered in the restaurant, according to an inspector. The operator killed and discarded of them. There were also four dead roaches on the premises, including one inside an inoperable ice machine.
- Corn dogs were hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees. The operator was advised to increase their temperature.
Camacho's Best Tacos Food Truck, 1102 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- Chicken sandwiches, salsa and shredded cheese were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there was no proof of required state-approved employee training for any employees.
Truman Tap & Grill, 11161 State Road 70 E. #100, Bradenton
- Blue cheese dressing was stored at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. The operator placed ice around the product.
- The restaurant's menu does not identify which items contain raw or undercooked animal foods, according to an inspector.
Wasabi Steakhouse, 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd. #116, Bradenton
- An inspector observed an employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands while preparing a salad. The restaurant was ordered to wash or discard the contaminated lettuce.
- The restaurant was ordered to stop using its dish machine because the chlorine sanitizer strength gave a reading of 0 ppm.
- A fresh garlic and oil mix was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- Raw shelled eggs were stored over prepared produce in a walk-in cooler.
- The restaurant's menu does not identify which items contain raw or undercooked animal foods, according to an inspector.
- Proof of required state-approved employee training was not available for some employees.
China Max, 303 U.S. 301 Blvd. W. #241, Bradenton
- Raw shrimp, fish, eggs rolls and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. According to an inspector, corrective action was taken.
- Toxic chemicals were stored near food products. An inspector observed a bin of detergent next to bins of salt, sugar and MSG.
- There was no soap provided at a hand wash sink. The issue was corrected on-site.
- The establishment's probe thermometer was not accurate within plus or minus two degrees.
Fusion Sushi, 303 U.S. 301 Blvd. #1320, Bradenton
- An inspector observed the operator cutting skinless cucumber without gloves. The operator was advised to use gloves, and the issue was corrected on-site.
- Salmon and tuna had not undergone proper parasite destruction. The restaurant was ordered to fully cook the fish or discard of them.
- Food opened and held for more than 24 hours had not been properly date marked.
- There was no probe thermometer in use to measure the temperature of foods because the current one had broken.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
