Here's more good news (and a bit of sobering news) for Bradenton-Sarasota homeowners

Here's some good news for those who own a home in the Bradenton-Sarasota region: According to data released by real estate researcher CoreLogic, home prices in the two-county metropolitan area jumped by 4.05 percent year-over-year in February.
Despite the growth, prices in the region trailed gains accumulated across Florida (5.7 percent) and the United State (6.7 percent) for the 10th consecutive month.
For context, the median sales price for an existing single-family home in February in Manatee County was $300,000, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That marked the fourth consecutive month that the Manatee median reached $300,000 and only the fifth time since the Great Recession in 2008.
In Sarasota County, the median sales price in February was $272,500.
Continuing a recent trend, first-time buyers face mounting challenges as they continue to be forced to compete for a low inventory of properties.
"Family income is rising more slowly than home prices and mortgage rates, meaning that the mortgage payment takes a bigger bite out of income for new homebuyers," Frank Martell, the president and CEO of CoreLogic, said in a news release.
"CoreLogic’s Market Conditions Indicator has identified nearly one-half of the 50 largest metropolitan areas as overvalued. Often buyers are lulled into thinking these high-priced markets will continue, but we find that overvalued markets will tend to have a slowdown in price growth.”
Looking ahead, CoreLogic projects the national home-price index will increase by 4.7 percent on a year-over-year basis from February 2018 to February 2019, with California leading the climb at a forecasted 10.3 percent year-over-year change. Florida prices are projected to climb 7 percent from February 2018 to February 2019.
Four states – Washington (12.5 percent), Nevada (12.2), Idaho (11.2) and Utah (11.1) – saw prices rise by double digits in February.
“A number of western states have had hot housing markets,” said Frank Nothaft, the chief economist for CoreLogic. “Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington all had home prices up more than 11 percent over the last year.
"With the recent rise in mortgage rates, affordability has fallen sharply in these states. We expect home-price growth to slow over the next 12 months."
Comments