New Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra names his Cabinet

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra, third from right, stands with some members of his new cabinet after their swearing-in ceremony at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 2, 2018. From right are Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio, Energy Minister Francisco Ismodes, Vizcarra, Production Minister Daniel Cordova, Cabinet Chief Cesar Villanueva, Economy Minister David Tuesta, Development Minister Liliana La Rosa, and Justice Minister Salvador Heresi. Martin Mejia AP Photo