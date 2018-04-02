Arizona Supreme Court mulls immigrant tuition case

In this photo taken outside the Arizona State Supreme Court in Phoenix, Monday, April 2, 2018, immigrant students with deferred deportation status hold a banner in support asking the Supreme Court to rule in favor of continuing their access to in-state tuition costs. The Court said Monday that before colleges send out tuition letters for the next semester it will rule on whether immigrant students with deferred deportation status can continue to benefit from lower in-state school costs. Anita Snow AP Photo