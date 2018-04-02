A man chooses bananas near imported apples from the United States at a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, April 2, 2018. China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday in an escalating tariff dispute with President Donald Trump that companies worry might depress global commerce.
A man chooses bananas near imported apples from the United States at a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, April 2, 2018. China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday in an escalating tariff dispute with President Donald Trump that companies worry might depress global commerce. Andy Wong AP Photo
A man chooses bananas near imported apples from the United States at a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, April 2, 2018. China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday in an escalating tariff dispute with President Donald Trump that companies worry might depress global commerce. Andy Wong AP Photo

Business

A glance at US products affected by Chinese tariff hikes

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 04:23 AM

Some goods on which the Chinese government raised tariffs Monday.

25 PERCENT TARIFFS

Most goods targeted for 25 percent tariffs are varieties of pork, for which China is the No. 3 American export market.

— PORK

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fresh and chilled bone-in pork forelegs and hind legs, chilled whole and half hog heads, pork liver, chopped pork, other fresh and chilled pork

— ALUMINUM

Scrap aluminum

15 PERCENT TARIFFS

Chinese regulators also imposed 15 percent duties on apples, almonds and dozens of types of fruit

— FRUIT

Apples, fresh or dried; coconut, fresh and dried; bananas, fresh or dried; pineapple; pomegranates; mangos; grapefruit; grapes; watermelon; cherries; strawberries; dried apricots

— NUTS

Brazil nuts, cashews, almond kernels, walnuts, macadamia nuts, pine nuts

— WINE

Sparkling wine

— HERBS

Ginseng

— PIPES

Stainless steel and alloy pipe used for petroleum or natural gas, multiple diameters

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

View More Video