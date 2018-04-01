Some Wisconsin police returning military vehicles

Some Wisconsin police are returning mine-resistant vehicles on loan from the U.S. Department of Defense and replacing them with smaller, armored emergency vehicles they say are more appropriate for law enforcement.
The Defense Department has transferred excess military equipment and armored vehicles to law enforcement agencies through the Law Enforcement Support Office. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that police departments in Superior and Madison plan to return their vehicles to the program.
Superior Police Chief Nick Alexander says the vehicles have drawn criticism regarding the militarization of police. He says the community perception combined with maintenance issues prompted the department to seek other options.
Madison Assistant Police Chief Victor Wahl says the mine-resistant vehicle doesn't meet his department's law enforcement needs and is difficult to maintain.
