Business

Nebraska lawmakers debate 'last, best hope' for tax cuts

By GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press

April 01, 2018 10:01 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

After months of negotiations, Nebraska lawmakers are set to begin debate on a new version of Gov. Pete Ricketts' tax plan geared toward property owners and corporations.

The package will face heavy scrutiny from lawmakers in the final days of the 2018 session, despite endorsements from the state's largest farm and business groups. Debate is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, who sponsored the bill on the governor's behalf, says it's the "last, best hope for tax relief" in this year's session.

The bill would offer income tax credits to reimburse a small portion of what agricultural landowners and homeowners pay on their property tax bills. It also would lower the state's top corporate income tax rate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

View More Video