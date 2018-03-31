AP analysis: Blacks largely left out among high-paying jobs

Architect Jonathan Garland poses for a photo on the construction site of a building he helped design in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Garland’s fascination with architecture started early: He spent much of his childhood designing Lego houses and gazing at Boston buildings on rides with his father away from their largely-minority neighborhood. As a teenager, Garland took drafting classes at a vocational high school, then attended Boston Architectural College, but he didn’t see many who looked like him _ there were few black faces in classroom seats, and fewer teaching skills or giving lectures. Charles Krupa AP Photo