Drug companies want Supreme Court to take eye drop dispute

In this Oct. 10, 2017 photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. The Supreme Court is being asked to take a case about whether eye drops are too big. Don’t roll your eyes. Major players in American’s medicine cabinets are now asking the high court to take the case. On the other side are patients using the companies’ drops to treat glaucoma and other conditions. They say wasted medication affects their wallets. They argue they should be able to sue. Drug companies, however, say the patients’ argument is based on speculation and a bottle that doesn’t exist. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo