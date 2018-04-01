Focus on Manatee: Gearing up for the annual Champions of Healthcare Awards

Our community is gearing up for an important celebration focused on the people, businesses and programs that support the health of our community.
Six years ago, the Manatee Chamber established the Champions of Healthcare Awards to honor those making a significant difference in the health and well being of our community.
What is special about these awards is that the honorees are nominated by peers, patients, clients and members of the community.
We’re looking forward to the sixth annual awards and now is the time to submit nominations. There are nine categories to honor professionals, volunteers, students, businesses, non-profits and programs.
Never miss a local story.
The health care industry is critical to our local economy in terms of jobs and economic impact. But perhaps more top of mind to each of us is the impact the health care system has on our personal and community quality of life.
We all appreciate the medical professionals and facilities that are critical to caring for our community and who deserve recognition for going above and beyond in serving Manatee County. The full health care system casts a wide net to also include non-profits, colleges and universities, research institutions, philanthropists, community programs and volunteers.
Consider submitting your nominations for this prestigious awards event. Nominations are welcome from the community and the form may be found online at ManateeChamber.com/healthcareawards. The deadline for submissions is April 16. You are also invited to the sixth annual Champions of Healthcare Awards Breakfast on May 17 and can contact the Chamber for more information.
Also on the health-related front, our team has been getting a workout. At the end of this week, the Manatee Chamber is moving its Bradenton operations as the city prepares to break ground on an exciting mixed-use retail, commercial, and parking garage project downtown.
Our existing Bradenton building will be demolished and new space for the Chamber will be incorporated into the new iconic structure. Design of the project will allow us to keep our same location on the ground-level corner of 10th Street West and Third Avenue West for high visibility and easy access by businesses and the public.
In the meantime, you will find the Chamber’s Bradenton office on the second floor of the Bank of the Ozarks building at 1901 Manatee Ave. W. This temporary space will allow us to continue serving the business community, residents and visitors without any interruption.
We encourage you to stop in and say hi. It’s your Chamber – use it.
Our Lakewood Ranch office will not miss a beat during this time of transition and both offices will continue to be official tourist information centers for Manatee County.
And speaking of tourists, as many of our spring guests and winter residents prepare to bid our community goodbye until next season, I hope you will take a moment to appreciate the significant, positive impact they have on our local economy.
According to the Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, tourism-related jobs numbered more than 25,000 locally in 2016 and visitors generated almost $50 million in sales tax revenue. That revenue helps provide amenities and services that benefit Manatee County residents year-round.
If you meet one of our out of town guests, tell them you are glad they’re here and hope they’ll visit again.
Jacki Dezelski is the interim president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at JackiD@ManateeChamber.com or 941-748-3411.
Comments