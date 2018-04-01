This week’s Manatee-Sarasota business calendar (April 2-6, 2018)

UPCOMING EVENTS
USF Sarasota-Manatee: Financial Literacy Day. USFSM, Cumberland Advisors and the Global Interdependence Center are partnering to host a financial literacy day with panels of financial experts, including Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. When/where: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday/USFSM campus, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Cost: $50. Registration: usfsm.edu/event/financial-literacy-day.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Additional millage approved, so what are the next steps. The improved academic and financial performance of the school district played a big role in Manatee County voters approving a 15-year extension of a half-cent sales tax. What does the recent passage of an additional mill for public schools mean to you and your business? Bring your questions and join us to hear what plans are on the horizon to keep our teachers, help our students and bring our schools to the next level. Diana Greene, the superintendent for the Manatee County School District, will be in attendance. When/where: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on April 9/Rosedale Golf & Country Club, 5100 87th St. E., Bradenton. Cost: $30 for Manatee Chamber members, $45 for non-members. Registration: Email Lisa Reeder at LisaR@ManateeChamber.com or visit ManateeChamber.com/Events.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: What is a Business to do in the Age of #MeToo? In light of all of the attention that is being focused on issues relating to harassment and the #MeToo movement, it is now more important than ever for businesses to develop a better understanding of what constitutes harassment in the workplace. Attorney Jennifer Fowler-Hermes will discuss types of harassment and provide guidance on how employers can prevent, recognize, and respond to harassment. When/where: 7:30-9 a.m. on April 11/Keiser University, 6151 Lake Osprey Dr., Sarasota. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members. Information: Call 941-757-1664 or visit LWRBA.org
Manatee County Chamber of Commerce: How to gauge your social media success. Great social media campaigns can deliver increased website visitors, better search engine placement, stronger customer engagement and new clients. But how do you track the results of your various social media platforms so you can determine which are being successful? Kevin McNulty of NetWeave Social Networking will discuss the difference between metrics and analytics and how to make that information work for you on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google and more. When/where: 1-4 p.m. on April 17/Manatee Chamber's Lakewood Ranch office, 4215 Concept Court, Bradenton. Cost: $30 for Chamber members, $45 for non-members. Registration/information: manateechamber.com.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Sales, strategy and structure workshop. As a sales manager or business owner who sells and manages, do you struggle to communicate your mission, vision and values? Does your team understand the strategy? The presentation will be led by Jamie Kane has more than 30 years of experience in management, leadership, organization development, strategic planning and getting results. When/where: 9-11 a.m. on April 24/Manatee Chamber, 4215 Concept Court, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $30 for Manatee Chamber members, $45 for non-members. Registration: Email Lisa Reeder at LisaR@ManateeChamber.com or visit ManateeChamber.com/Events
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Simplifying Your Message to Improve Your Impact. Join Steve Shenbaum, President & Founder of game on Nation, as he shares 3 keys to crafting an impactful message, while empowering others towards action. Delivered through highly collaborative, game-based exercises, this engaging workshop will share tangible concepts that can be implemented immediately to enhance your personal and professional development. When/where: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 25/ Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club, 7650 Legacy Blvd. Cost: $30 for members ($40 after noon on April 20), $40 for non-members. Information: Call 941-757-1664 or visit LWRBA.org.
Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County: 2017/18 Business of Art workshops. The series of workshops is designed to assist individual artists of all disciplines to build the business and administrative skills necessary to support their career as an artist. When/where: 8:30 a.m.-noon on May 22/Center for Arts and Humanity, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Information/registration: sarasotaarts.org.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. Time: 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: Networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Paul Blucher at 941-361-1145 or pab@fifthamendment.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: A networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Call Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. Time: 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Call Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. Time: Noon
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-518-4041 or BERealtor01@gmail.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. Time: 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: Learn and lunch networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Time: Noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Time: Noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Call Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. When: 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Premiere Event Space Desoto Square mall, 303 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. Popi’s Ellenton, 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. fourth Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: One-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: Free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
