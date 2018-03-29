CBD oil brought her relief. Now she’s bringing it into the mainstream in Bradenton

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 39 Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis Pause 95 What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like? 14 Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 128 App smart: The dating game 42 Best Buy will no longer sell CDs 108 Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses 146 Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 209 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 90 What you need to know about bank accounts 76 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rachael Quinn, owner of The CBD Store of Bradenton, gives a walkthrough of some of the products her new alternative medicine store on Manatee Avenue sells. The shop offers tinctures, edibles and other CBD-based products as an alternate option to traditional medicine for therapeutic relief. Ryan Callihan Bradenton Herald

Rachael Quinn, owner of The CBD Store of Bradenton, gives a walkthrough of some of the products her new alternative medicine store on Manatee Avenue sells. The shop offers tinctures, edibles and other CBD-based products as an alternate option to traditional medicine for therapeutic relief. Ryan Callihan Bradenton Herald