Business

Small fire briefly causes WTC transit hub evacuation

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 09:20 AM

NEW YORK

The Fire Department of New York says a small fire in an electrical closet is to blame for smoke that briefly caused the evacuation of the World Trade Center Oculus (AHK'-yoo-luhs) and interrupted PATH train service between New York and New Jersey.

New York City officials said at 8:40 a.m. Thursday that service was suspended on the Newark-World Trade Center and the Hoboken-World Trade Center lines.

Police directed people getting off the nearby subway to go into the street instead of the Oculus mall and transit hub, where there was a slight smell of smoke. They were allowed to enter shortly after 9 a.m.

PATH also was reopened. A public address announcement said that "the condition has been corrected."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis

View More Video