The Latest: Nebraska targets abortion providers in budget

Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk announces a delay in the budget debate at the Legislature in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. A dispute over abortion has led to a budget standoff in Nebraska that could disrupt other state services and force lawmakers into a rare special session later this year. Nebraska's state finances fell into limbo after lawmakers failed twice to advance a wide-ranging budget bill because of a dispute over health clinics that refer women to abortion providers. Nati Harnik AP Photo