Live flies (yuk!) and butane fuel (say what?) cause issues for Bradenton-area restaurants

One Manatee County restaurant was observed with 16 live flies in the kitchen, according to the most-recent inspector report.
Others were hit with violations for improper storage of butane fuel and accumulation of mold-like substance.
Steak ’n Shake, 106 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- Tomatoes, leafy greens and coleslaw were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Inspectors say corrective action was taken by placing ice on the affected foods.
- Clean utensils were stored near toxic substances, an inspector said. A pan of clean utensils was stored beneath sanitizer and dish machine chemicals. The issue was corrected on-site.
- An inspector spotted an accumulation of mold-like substance on the nozzle of milk dispensing equipment.
- The dish machine’s chlorine sanitizer levels read 0 ppm after three cycles.
Island Creperie, 127 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach
- Flying insects were found on bread and a wet wiping cloth in the kitchen. An inspector said there six on the bread and 10 on the cloth.
- An inspector observed an employee who handled ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. The employee was advised to handle food with a protective barrier, such as tongs or gloves.
- Milk, tomatoes and ultra pasteurized cream were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector said ultra pasteurized cream was removed from the table and then re-served to customers. The operator was advised that potentially hazardous foods are not to be re-used.
- Milk in an insulated pitcher was hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees, according to an inspector. The inspector told the operator to use time as means for public health control.
- The food manager’s certification had expired.
- The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees. The operator explained the calibration technique and corrected the issue on-site.
- Tomato sauce that was opened, frozen and then thawed to be held at refrigeration temperature was not properly date marked. The issue was corrected on-site.
The Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar, 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach
- Raw animal food was stored above ready-to-eat food. According to an inspector, cut onions sat below raw beef. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Cream spinach, corn beef brisket, sliced roast beef and multiple other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw chicken and raw fish were not properly separated. The issue was corrected on-site.
- A stop sale was issued on an ice cream mix at the dining room bar due to temperature abuse. The food was voluntarily discarded by the operator.
- The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees. The operator explained the calibration technique and corrected the issue on-site.
- A container of milk had been opened and held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked. The issue was corrected on-site.
Clancy’s Sports Pub & Grill, 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Sliced ham, Swiss cheese and provolone cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued on the affected foods.
- An inspector observed a cook washing his hands in a sink other than the approved handwash sink.
- The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees. The operator explained the calibration technique and corrected the issue on-site.
- Renovation plans for a new ice machine and exterior restrooms had not been submitted or approved, according to an inspector.
Camacho’s Best Tacos, 1714 14th St. W., Bradenton
- A stop sale was issued on food that had been delivered to the restaurant because there was no temperature control mechanism in use at the bed of the truck. The operator was advised to avoid using unlicensed trucks.
- Pulled chicken was prepared and held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked. The issue was corrected on-site.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Halfshell Seafood House, 5231 University Parkway #109, Bradenton
- Raw animals foods were not properly separated from each other. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector witnessed an employee place dirty dishes into the dish machine and walk away by wiping gloves on his apron and not changing gloves.
- Butane containers were stored over exposed single service items, an inspector said.
Beach House Restaurant, 200 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach
- Fried fish was hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees. The operator discarded the food.
- Raw shrimp, spiral pasta, cooked potatoes and multiple other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The operator put the affected foods on ice.
Simply Susanne’s Cafe, 3172 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key
- Milk was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
Anna Maria Oyster Bar, 200 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach
- Sliced tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
