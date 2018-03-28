This Feb. 1, 2018, photo, shows an area inside Social Axe Throwing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden's Social Axe Throwing has been in operation since April 2017 and a Salt Lake City location opened in February 2018. The Salt Lake City location has been approved for a license to serve beer.
This Feb. 1, 2018, photo, shows an area inside Social Axe Throwing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden's Social Axe Throwing has been in operation since April 2017 and a Salt Lake City location opened in February 2018. The Salt Lake City location has been approved for a license to serve beer. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Leah Hogsten
This Feb. 1, 2018, photo, shows an area inside Social Axe Throwing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden's Social Axe Throwing has been in operation since April 2017 and a Salt Lake City location opened in February 2018. The Salt Lake City location has been approved for a license to serve beer. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Leah Hogsten

Business

Salt Lake City ax-throwing venue approved to serve beer

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 02:40 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Despite safety concerns, a recreational ax-throwing venue in Salt Lake City has been approved for a license to serve beer.

The state liquor commission approved on Tuesday Social Axe Throwing's request for a recreational beer license. The business asserted that it's "substantially similar" to other recreational businesses that serve beer.

Social Axe co-owner Mark Floyd said his company "is a recreational amenity almost identical to a bowling alley," except customers throw axes at wooden targets.

But that nature of the business does have some members of the state commission worried. The commission asked the company to return in six months and report on any safety issues or underage drinking problems.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Floyd said employees will scan IDs at the door and minors will be required to wear a wristband.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis

View More Video