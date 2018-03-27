More Myakka farmland sells for $10.5 million. And it’s not farmers buying the land

Sprawling farmland in East Manatee is proving irresistible to buyers with large checkbooks in recent years.
In the latest sale, TerraNova Estates LLC of Bradenton has purchased 1,065.4 acres of agricultural land in the Myakka City area for $10.5 million, according to the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office.
Historically, the property, just south of State Road 70 along the west side of M-J Road, and north of Clay Gully Road, has been used for grazing, according to the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s web site.
With this sale, more than 11,000 acres have been sold since 2011 in the Myakka City area.
The most recent property sold was appraised at $5,220,274.
The seller was RDG Holdings LLC of Oneco, according to the Clerk’s Office. The land sale was the largest reported in Manatee County this week.
Steven and Natalee Herrig are listed as principals of TerraNova Estates in filings with the Florida Department of State, as posted on the sunbiz.org web page.
Steven Herrig, chief executive officer of SUNZ Insurance, 1301 6th Ave. W., Bradenton, did not immediately return a call requesting comment on the land buy.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” said Barbara Anson, who has sold real estate in Myakka City for 40 years. “It’s inevitable that development is coming to Myakka City. It’s the only vacant land available now.”
The recent surge of interest in Myakka land is largely by investors, she said.
“This is not the norm at all,” she said of what she has seen during her career. “It’s different.”
Other notable Myakka City sales in recent years:
- In 2016, structural engineer George L. Southworth purchased the 1,421.8-acre Saray Ranch at 38750 Taylor Road for $5 million.
- Michael Galinski, founder and owner of St. Petersburg-based multinational America II Inc., paid $13 million in 2014 for the 4,515-acre Blackbeard's Ranch property, located in the Clay Gully, Sugarbowl and Coker Gully Road area.
- Mark Pentecost, founder and CEO of Palmetto-based It Works!, bought 1,955 acres of Myakka City ranch land for $6.8 million in 2016. The property is near another 1,020 acres he purchased in 2011 and 2014. Together, the property is called Pentecost Ranch.
- The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, Southwest Florida Water Management District and Bradenton conservationist Elizabeth Moore pooled about $5 million in 2016 to acquire the 1,100-acre Carlton Triangle Ranch at 30303 Clay Gully Road.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments