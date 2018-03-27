The Latest: House gives final approval to gun restrictions

The Latest on the debate by the Vermont House of Representatives in a gun control bill. (all times local):
8:45 p.m.
The Vermont House has given final approval to a package of gun ownership restrictions.
Lawmakers voted 89-54 Tuesday night to pass legislation that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks for private gun sales and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks.
The vote fell primarily along party lines.
Scores of gun rights advocates, many wearing hunter orange, watched from the House gallery as lawmakers debated the measure. Opponents say the legislation is unconstitutional and will do nothing to protect schoolchildren.
The measure now has to be reconciled with the version that passed the Senate.
5 p.m.
Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he understands that he has disappointed many of his supporters with his stance backing some form of gun restrictions.
But Scott said Tuesday that he had an obligation to do something after a teenager was arrested last month for plotting to shoot up the Fair Haven Union High School. He said "it's a tremendous responsibility as governor to make sure that you protect the citizens of the state."
Scott said raising the legal gun buying age from 18 to 21 made sense, with exemptions for law enforcement and military service members and people who have taken a safety course. He also said he could find a way to support a limit on magazine size if manufacturers are protected.
The Vermont House is debating the legislation.
2:50 p.m.
Lawmakers in the Vermont House have begun debating whether to give final approval to legislation that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks, and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as "bump stocks."
Scores of gun rights advocates, many wearing hunter orange, watched the from the House gallery.
The measure being debated Tuesday was given preliminary approval last week. The debate is beginning with discussion of amendments to the bill given preliminary approval.
Any legislation given final approval would have to be reconciled with a version that passed the Senate.
Separately, lawmakers are expected to give final approval this week to legislation that would make it easier to take guns from suicidal people and perpetrators of domestic violence.
11:02 a.m.
Scores of hunter-orange wearing gun control opponents are packing the Vermont Statehouse as the House prepares to debate gun restrictions.
The House is set to debate Tuesday afternoon a measure that was given preliminary approval last week that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as "bump stocks." If approved, the measure would have to be reconciled with the version that passed the Senate.
The opponents include a number of Vermont police officers who have banded together in a group called Vermont Law Enforcement Officers Against Gun Control.
Separately, lawmakers are expected to give final approval this week to legislation that would make it easier to take guns from suicidal people and perpetrators of domestic violence.
