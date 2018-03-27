Elite Airways has a new flight plan for SRQ

Elite Airways LLC unveiled its 2018 spring/summer schedule on Tuesday. Service between White Plains, N.Y., and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport runs through April 30, and then pauses in May, before resuming again on June 15.
Elite also changed service between Portland Jetport, Maine, and Sarasota-Bradenton to Sundays and Thursdays, starting May 3.
The company, which operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners, landed its first flight at SRQ in November 2016.
“We are happy to see that Elite Airways will continue to serve the White Plains/New York and Portland areas with convenient nonstop jet service. These services have proven to be popular with both visitors and our local residents,” said Rick Piccolo, SRQ president and chief executive officer.
Never miss a local story.
John Pearsall, president of Elite Airways, thanked their passengers, as well as airport and community partners, and said the company continues to grow and looks to add more routes later this year.
For more information about the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, visit: http://srq-airport.com/.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments