Rocky Flats refuge scheduled to open to public in summer

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans on opening the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge to the public this summer following multiple public forums and a lawsuit that tried to keep the refuge from opening at all.
The Daily Camera reports that Fish and Wildlife Service refuge manager David Lucas announced on Friday that the refuge which circles a shuttered nuclear weapons production facility will open its internal trails.
A coalition of groups opposed to the refuge opening had sued over fears that it was not safe because of plutonium contamination in the soil.
The lawsuit was dismissed in September, but an attorney for the plaintiffs, Randall Weiner, said on Friday that the groups are assessing their next steps in light of the agency's announcement of the opening trails.
