Second state to join recovery friendly workplace initiative

Another state is joining a New Hampshire initiative to provide training and resources to companies that are willing to hire and work intentionally with people in recovery.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced the "Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative" in January and it officially launched earlier this month. On Tuesday, he will join business leaders, recovery advocates and state officials to announce the program's nationwide rollout, as well as details about another state that has joined the effort.
Sununu says businesses that address addiction head-on in the workplace will become more safe, productive and profitable.
