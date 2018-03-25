Business

New York to release estimates for 2017 Wall Street bonuses

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 10:31 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state's top elected fiscal officer is set to release his annual estimate of the bonuses paid to Wall Street's securities industry employees.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (dee-NAP'-oh-lee) says he'll release the figures for 2017 on Monday.

The annual accounting of bonuses paid to the securities workers serves as an indicator of how the financial services industry is doing. It also gives city and state tax collectors an idea of how much to expect from taxes on the billions of dollars in bonuses Wall Street brokerage firms pay employees.

Pretax profits for the broker and dealer operations of New York Stock Exchange member firms, the traditional measure of industry profitability, topped $17 billion in 2016. According to the comptroller's office, the average Wall Street bonus that year was $138,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis

View More Video