Investor’s column: Be ready when the next stock market correction occurs

Some retired investors have a portion of their investments in stocks, and this likely has served them well since the financial crisis of 2008-09.
Stocks have been on a roll for the past nine years with the exception of lackluster results in 2011 and 2015. Some think the market is a bit extended and expensive relative to historical comparisons, and in the past two months we have seen volatility return to the equities markets.
A 10 percent correction in late January and early February reminded investors that it isn’t always a straight line upward for our portfolios. Renewed volatility returned to stock prices last week as prices dropped more than 2 percent on Thursday.
Predicting the future of short-term market trends is all but impossible, and continued volatility tends to unnerve investors, especially those in retirement who are concerned about having enough money to support their lifestyle for the next 20 or 30 years.
Aside from relying on luck, what could you do to prepare your retirement nest egg for the next downturn? History has shown that it’s not a matter of if a bear market correction will occur, but when.
Here are a couple things to consider in advance of the next major correction.
Review your portfolio allocation
Unless you are prepared to hold through the next downturn not matter what, reviewing your allocation to different types of assets is a good idea.
You may have started with an appropriate allocation for your risk profile in 2009, but the great stock market returns of the past nine years may have taken your 60 percent stock-40 percent bond portfolio allocation (just an example) to an 80-20 mix today.
You now have more risk in your portfolio at a time when stocks may be more susceptible to decline. Rebalancing your portfolio back to an appropriate allocation is a good idea every couple years.
Match assets to liabilities
One way of dealing with potential market volatility is to align your assets with your need for cash out of the investment plan to support your lifestyle in retirement.
This approach goes by several terms, including “bucket planning” or “time segmentation.” It also has an approach used by large endowments at universities.
No matter which term you use to describe it, the process basically says take your next five years of anticipated income from your investments and place it in very safe and secure assets to make sure no losses of any significance are likely to occur while you use this money. We aren’t too concerned about the return on this money, just the safety of principal.
The next five years of income are placed in assets that will have a higher return, but still with reasonable assurance that from years 5-10 in the plan there isn’t much likelihood of loss of principal over this second time period. These assets then replace the first “bucket” and are used for income from years 5-10.
Year 11 and beyond are funded by growth assets such as stocks, real estate investment trusts, private equity, etc. These assets may potentially decline in value periodically but over time tend to provide higher returns which can then be harvested every few years to replace the immediate income need in 5 year increments.
There are many ways to manage a disciplined retirement income plan but designing and implementing your plan can provide a lot of peace of mind when things don’t go so well for the stock market.
Tom Breiter is the President of Integra Capital Advisors, a registered investment adviser. He can be reached at (941) 778-1900 or tom@integracapitaladvisors.com.
