Meet some of the new movers and shakers from around Manatee and Sarasota counties

William C. Robinson Jr. will be honored as the 23rd Kent C. Schulz Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient at the Leadership Manatee Alumni Association’s luncheon on April 11. Robinson, a 2007 graduate of Leadership Manatee, is a principal attorney at Blalock Walters, focusing primarily in the areas of real estate and land use zoning and development law. His community service has included serving on more than a half-dozen nonprofit boards, including the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. The award, developed 23 years ago after Kent Schulz died of cancer, was presented at the association’s annual meeting and luncheon at the Manatee Convention Center.
Charlie Terenzio, brand manager at Revcontent, an internet marketing service in Sarasota, was accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies. The Forbes Agency Council combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. Terenzio joined revcontent as the Brand Manager in 2017 to oversee the public relations, communications and brand strategy for the world’s largest content recommendation native advertising network.
John Annis was elected to the board of trustees at Forty Carrots Family Center, which strives to provide children with good beginnings that last a lifetime through its expertise in parenting education, early childhood education and mental health services in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Annis is senior vice president of collaboration and impact for the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. In 2015, he was named an Aspen Institute Ascend Fellow, working across sectors to advance economic security, educational success and health and well-being.
Nick Pair was promoted from project manager to director of field operations for Sarasota construction management firm DeAngelis Diamond. In his new role, Nick will utilize his experience with both commercial and health care construction to assist vice president of field operations Brian Hood in managing all field teams nationwide. Pair began his career with DeAngelis Diamond six years ago as a project superintendent before changing roles in 2016 and becoming a project manager.
Russ Bobbitt, a longtime partner and agent at Sarasota-based Purmont & Martin Insurance Agency, assumed the role of president and chief executive officer following the resignation of Jamie Purmont. In his new role, Bobbitt will continue to provide commercial insurance products and services to clients as well as manage the day-to-day operations of the agency, steer the firm’s direction and handle business development. Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency has been a part of the Sarasota-area community since 1957.
