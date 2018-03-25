Business

Lawmakers override governor vetoes on health care bills

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 08:14 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine would preserve protections under former President Obama's health care law under legislation vetoed by Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

The House this week overrode the governor's veto of a bill to preserve preventative health services requirements under the law. The bill would require health plans in Maine to provide coverage for evidence-based services, recommended immunizations, preventive care and screenings and certain services for women.

That bill heads to the Senate for a vote to override the governor's veto. LePage in his veto message said he won't sign into Maine law the same provisions that made Obama's law a "disaster."

The House and Senate this week also overrode LePage's veto of a law requiring health insurance companies to pay for health care provided by licensed naturopaths.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis

View More Video