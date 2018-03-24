FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. Tucked in the massive congressional budget bill is a provision that props up the price Medicare pays for a handful of medications, costing taxpayers millions at a time when the Trump administration is vowing to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. Lawmakers acted after a lobbying campaign by a small Washington state pharmaceutical company called Omeros. McMorris Rodgers, the fourth-ranking House Republican, took the issue to Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., securing a place for the drug provision in the 2,232-page spending bill signed Friday by President Donald Trump, aides said. The provision restores the drug's expired reimbursement status for two years, making it more lucrative for hospitals to continue using it.
Business

Benefits of lobbying evident for small drugmaker

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press

March 24, 2018 12:33 AM

WASHINGTON

A provision tucked into the massive congressional budget bill will benefit a small pharmaceutical company in Washington state.

Lawmakers acted after a lobbying campaign by Omeros, which makes a drug for cataract surgery, and stepped-up political contributions from people associated with the company.

The provision props up the price Medicare pays for that drug, as well as a handful of products from other firms.

Aides said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, the fourth-ranking House Republican, took the issue to Speaker Paul Ryan, securing a place for the drug provision in the spending bill signed Friday by President Donald Trump.

A Ryan spokeswoman said the provision is "correct policy."

It will cost Medicare $26 million at a time when the Trump administration is vowing to reduce prescription drug prices.

