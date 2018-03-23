Business

Man killed in accident at home building site in NW Colorado

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 08:52 PM

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo.

Authorities say a 48-year-old man was killed in an accident at a home building site in northwest Colorado.

Steamboat Today reports Eric Becker was struck by a piece of steel at the construction site in Steamboat Springs on Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg says that one of Becker's co-workers tried to revive him.

Details about the accident have not been released.

The coroner says Becker, a real estate investor and builder, had lived in Steamboat for the past four decades.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis

View More Video