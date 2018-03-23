New hotel, shopping ‘just about there’ at Manatee’s northernmost I-75 interchange

Real estate developer Primerica Group One of Tampa has started clearing 33.12 acres for the Gateway Commons of Manatee project east of Interstate 75 and south of Moccasin Wallow Road.
In January 2017, Manatee County Government approved the project for a 118-room hotel along with nearly 139,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.
The company expects to let a contract in about 30 days to start infrastructure work at the site, says Lou Fabrizio, senior vice president of Primerica Group One.
“We are still finalizing the permits. Everything is just about there,” he said. “We have been invested in this project for more than four years.”
Part of Primerica’s plans include reconfiguring Buffalo Road and intersection improvements, Fabrizio said.
Primerica owns the property for Gateway Commons of Manatee, referred to in county planning documents as Imperial Lakes Commercial, on the east side of I-75. The interchange is the first on I-75 for drivers entering Manatee County from the north. Primerica also owns property on the west side of the interstate, across from Gateway Commons.
Gateway Commons is next door to the Robinson Gateway project, where 288 acres is planned for multi-use development.
Plans for Robinson Gateway, named after the same family that lent its name to Robinson Preserve in Northwest Bradenton, include 542 residential units, 900,000 square feet of retail space, 600,000 square feet of office space, a 1,750-seat movie theater and 350 hotel rooms.
Robinson Gateway would also include about 40 acres of open space and parks.
Primerica has not announced the name of the hotel that might occupy Gateway Commons, or any of the proposed shopping center tenants.
