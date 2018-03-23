FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, Federal Hall's George Washington statue stands near the flag-covered pillars of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks give up an early gain, turn lower

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 11:59 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are turning lower on Wall Street following a huge slump a day earlier, when worries about an escalating trade conflict between the U.S. and China rattled investors.

Losses for chipmakers pulled technology companies lower on Friday. Banks also fell. Markets were also lower in Europe and Asia.

Micron Technology sank 6.3 percent and Bank of America lost 2.6 percent.

Nike jumped 2.6 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and was down 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,629 in midday trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 92 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,858. The Nasdaq composite fell 61 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,107.

Gold prices rose.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher in early trading as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Technology companies, retailers and banks rose in early trading Friday, a day after markets were rattled by fears of an escalating trade conflict as the White House announced tariffs on Chinese goods.

Nike soared 3.8 percent after reporting a strong quarter. Target and Kroger both rose following a report that the two companies were considering a deal.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,650.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 101 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,057. The Nasdaq composite rose 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,171.

