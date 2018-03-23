Mold and medicine — yes, medicine — plague Manatee restaurants, inspectors say

Inspectors say that Manatee restaurants faced an array of violations in this week’s inspection report. One restaurant stored medicinal skin cream near food and another had a mold-like substance in the ice bin.
Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez
- Butter, coleslaw, grits and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
- Prime rib in blood drippings was stored directly above cut tomatoes. An inspector advised the operator to store food by minimum cook temperature.
- The probe thermometer at the restaurant was not accurate within 2 degrees. The inspector explained how to properly calibrate the thermometer.
Mojos Real Cuban, 11161 State Road 70 E. #103, Lakewood Ranch
- Raw bacon was stored above prepped ready-to-eat food. The manager relocated the food, an inspector said.
- The interior of a reach-in cooler was soiled with accumulation of food residue.
- Cooked pork and beef were stored on-site and held for longer than 24 hours without being properly date marked.
Happy Dragon, 11161 State Road 70 E. #102, Lakewood Ranch
- Medicine was improperly stored in the restaurant. An inspector discovered a skin cream container stored on a shelf above food storage. The issue was corrected on-site.
Swordfish Grille, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez
- Containers of whipped cream and whole milk that were opened more than 24 hours ago had not been date marked, an inspector said.
- Food was stored in the ice used for drinks. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Flamingo sauce reheated for hot holding did not reach 165 for 15 seconds within two hours. The issue was corrected on-site.
- The menu at Swordfish Grille did not provide a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked animal foods. The issue was correct on-site, according to an inspector.
Grand Buffet, 4848 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Fish, stuffed mushrooms and chicken wings were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. The issue was corrected on-site.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for some employees, an inspector said.
- Clam/mussel/oyster tags were not marked with the last date served.
Euphemia Haye Restaurant, 5540 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key
- Cream was stored at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The operator was advised to put the product on ice.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for a cook hired more than 60 days ago.
- Food prepared on-site was held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.
Taqueria Matamoros, 10816 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto
- Horchata and diced tomato salsa were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Rice was hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees.
- The handwash sink was inaccessible due to unwashed produce stored in it. The issue was corrected on-site.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for any employees.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
