More Videos

Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis 39

Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis

Pause
What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like? 95

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 14

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh

App smart: The dating game 128

App smart: The dating game

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs 42

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses 108

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 146

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 209

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

What you need to know about bank accounts 90

What you need to know about bank accounts

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 76

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy and Janelle O’Dea / The Bradenton Herald
Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy and Janelle O’Dea / The Bradenton Herald

Business

Mold and medicine — yes, medicine — plague Manatee restaurants, inspectors say

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

March 23, 2018 07:02 AM

Inspectors say that Manatee restaurants faced an array of violations in this week’s inspection report. One restaurant stored medicinal skin cream near food and another had a mold-like substance in the ice bin.

Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez

  • Butter, coleslaw, grits and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
  • Prime rib in blood drippings was stored directly above cut tomatoes. An inspector advised the operator to store food by minimum cook temperature.
  • The probe thermometer at the restaurant was not accurate within 2 degrees. The inspector explained how to properly calibrate the thermometer.

Mojos Real Cuban, 11161 State Road 70 E. #103, Lakewood Ranch

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
  • Raw bacon was stored above prepped ready-to-eat food. The manager relocated the food, an inspector said.
  • The interior of a reach-in cooler was soiled with accumulation of food residue.
  • Cooked pork and beef were stored on-site and held for longer than 24 hours without being properly date marked.

Happy Dragon, 11161 State Road 70 E. #102, Lakewood Ranch

  • Medicine was improperly stored in the restaurant. An inspector discovered a skin cream container stored on a shelf above food storage. The issue was corrected on-site.

Swordfish Grille, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez

  • Containers of whipped cream and whole milk that were opened more than 24 hours ago had not been date marked, an inspector said.
  • Food was stored in the ice used for drinks. The issue was corrected on-site.
  • Flamingo sauce reheated for hot holding did not reach 165 for 15 seconds within two hours. The issue was corrected on-site.
  • The menu at Swordfish Grille did not provide a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked animal foods. The issue was correct on-site, according to an inspector.

Grand Buffet, 4848 14th St. W., Bradenton

  • Fish, stuffed mushrooms and chicken wings were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. The issue was corrected on-site.
  • There was no proof of required state-approved training for some employees, an inspector said.
  • Clam/mussel/oyster tags were not marked with the last date served.

Euphemia Haye Restaurant, 5540 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key

  • Cream was stored at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The operator was advised to put the product on ice.
  • There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for a cook hired more than 60 days ago.
  • Food prepared on-site was held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.

Taqueria Matamoros, 10816 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto

  • Horchata and diced tomato salsa were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
  • Rice was hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees.
  • The handwash sink was inaccessible due to unwashed produce stored in it. The issue was corrected on-site.
  • There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for any employees.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis 39

Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis

Pause
What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like? 95

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 14

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh

App smart: The dating game 128

App smart: The dating game

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs 42

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses 108

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 146

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 209

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

What you need to know about bank accounts 90

What you need to know about bank accounts

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 76

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Bossa Nova robot navigates autonomously and use AI for on-shelf inventory analysis

View More Video