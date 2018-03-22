Ready for some early Christmas shopping? Liquidation sales coming to Toys R Us

Toys R Us is going out of business, and that means everything must go — and soon.
“All sales final” posters already line the walls of Manatee County’s sole Toys R Us location, located at 512 Cortez Road W., and the liquidation sale is expected to start Friday, according to multiple reports.
According to a store manager at the Bradenton location, a last-minute court order delayed the store’s liquidation plans after the company had said it expected to start closeout sales on Thursday.
When it does, most items will be discounted up to 10 percent off the listed price. As the weeks go on, the discounts will continue to rise.
“It’s a fluid process,” the manager said.
To our loyal customers: We’ve seen an amazing outpouring of love and support in recent days and we truly appreciate it. Our stores are open for business, ready to bring joy to children wherever we can, and to help new and expecting parents navigate raising a family.— ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 9, 2018
Those looking to secure a bargain – perhaps do some early Christmas shopping – are advised to act quickly when the sales get underway.
“It will be quick,” Chuck Tatelbaum, a director with Tallahassee-based Tripp Scott law firm, told CNN Money when asked how quickly the shelves will empty. “No more than 60 days, closer to 30 days.”
Consumers with Toys R Us gift cards and Endless Earnings e-gift cards also shouldn’t wait – the retailer announced it will honor these forms of payment until April 20.
Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy protection last fall. The company last week announced it will sell or close all of its 735 stores in the U.S., resulting in approximately 31,000 workers losing their jobs.
