Dirty dining: Numerous Manatee restaurants cited for improper hand washing

Manatee County restaurants continue to face issues with proper hand washing techniques, according to inspectors. In this week’s report, a swath of local restaurants were cited for the violation.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 2106 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton
- An employee did not wash their hands before putting on gloves to work with clean dishes. An inspector said the dish washer handled dirty dishes, put on gloves and then handled clean ones. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Multiple servers were observed handling dirty dishes and then clean ones, as well as plated food, according to an inspector.
- Cooked pasta, marinara, bourbon sauce and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The operator was unaware of when a container of milk was opened, as it had not been date marked. The milk was voluntarily discarded.
- The handwash sink was not accessible for employees because items were stored inside.
- The restaurant did not submit plans for renovations that were made or in progress.
Bayou Tavern, 6814 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key
- The dishwasher handled dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected on-site.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was discovered in an ice bin.
- The food manager’s certification had expired and there was no proof of required state-approved employee training for employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Simply Susanne’s Cafe, 3172 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key
- An inspector found food in a reach-in cooler that had been prepared more than a week before the inspection. The operator was advised to discard of food that had not been used in seven days.
- A server and the operator were seen handling dirty dishes and then food without washing their hands. The workers were instructed to wash their hands by the inspector.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
A Casa Tua, 8208 Cortez Rd. W. #1, Bradenton
- An employee was observed washing their hands only with cold water. The inspector advised them to use both hot and cold water.
- Half and half and heavy cream were held for more than 24 hours without being date marked. The issue was corrected on-site.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Theresa’s Restaurant, 608 14th St. W., Bradenton
- An inspector instructed an employee to use both hot and cold water when washing their hands after they were seen using only cold water.
- Diced ham, raw eggs and diced sausage were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The operator was advised to put the food on ice.
- According to the inspector, the food manager’s certification had expired and the person lacked knowledge about which foodborne illnesses and symptoms would prevent someone from working with food.
- The handwash sink was inaccessible due to items stored inside. Hot water at the sink was shut off and there was no soap, as well, according to an inspector.
- The inspector said the restaurant did not have a probe thermometer available to measure food temperature.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 4120 14th St. W., Bradenton
- A server handled dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first, an inspector said.
- A can of pineapple juice was stored in the ice used for drinks.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for multiple employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Camacho’s Best Tacos, 1714 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Kitchen equipment was not properly sanitized after use. An inspector said they saw the operator wash a pan with soap and water but did not sanitize it. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Mozzarella, queso fresco and raw chicken were stored at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued on the mozzarella and queso fresco.
- Raw shelled eggs were stored directly over avocados. The operator was advised not to store raw eggs or meat above ready-to-eat foods.
- None of the food at the establishment had been date marked, according to an inspector. There were “dozens of food items” prepared on-site without any date marking, the report said.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
