Gadget Guru: Matias is building the wired keyboard that others won’t

Computer companies are starting to eliminate wired USB keyboards, which forces you into the wireless, battery-powered models.
To that end, a company named Matias has launched a series of wired USB keyboards ($99) for Mac and PC users that work well.
The RGB-backlit keyboards are modern looking with choices of silver and space gray aluminum for Mac users, and black aluminum for those who prefer a PC.
Each keyboard features a spectrum color dial to control the backlit colors. Matias calls it a continuous spectrum of colors. I call it a pretty cool feature.
Some will say using a wired keyboard forces you to take up valuable real-estate in what could be your only USB port, but there are easy workarounds with USB hubs.
Matias keyboards have a built-in USB 2.0 port, which works for plugging in a mouse or a mouse dongle.
More information: matias.ca
Sprinkler controller
I’ve been a fan of the Rachio intelligent sprinkler controller for many reasons. Among them, it’s much smarter than the system I had and it will save money on your water bills.
Now Rachio has just launched an even smarter system with the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller ($279.99-$329.99) and Rachio 3 wireless flow meter ($99.99).
The sprinkler controller system connects to your existing WiFi network to fully manage your lawn watering,
After connecting, you control watering days, how long each zone waters, scheduling (odd, even, every three days, etc.) or manually with a user-friendly app.
During the app setup, it automatically finds a local weather station, which determines the amount of rain in the area and whether watering is needed.
While watering, Rachio’s water-saving feature breaks up the watering schedule by zone, so zones next to each other don’t go off consecutively. This maximizes your soil’s absorption rate by not flooding it.
The new Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller adds more features, including 5 GHz wireless compatibility and the first residential wireless flow meter.
When a leak is detected, you’ll be alerted via the app and the flow meter automatically shuts down water supply, protecting against landscape damage, flooding and wasted water.
Other new features include buttons on the unit for controlling the system (Rachio 2 is button free, controlled only with the app), upgraded weather intelligence and connectors for 14- and 18-gauge wiring.
As mentioned on my initial review in the summer of 2016, installing the Rachio 2 was as simple as plugging in a lamp. The same goes for the Rachio 3.
More: rachio.com
Charge and sync cable
Scosche’s flatOUT LED Realtree 3-foot charge and sync cables are designed with a handy LED light build into the cable.
The light has two functions: When it pulses red it’s charging, when you see blue the charge is complete.
Realtree has partnered with Scosche to give the cables an attractive camouflage look for outdoor enthusiasts, using natural elements to create an attractive 3D effect.
The cables feature a flat design, which stays tangle free.
They are available with micro USB ($14.99) or lightning ($17.99) connections.
More: scosche.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
