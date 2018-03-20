Wisconsin Senate approves tax cut, juvenile justice overhaul

The Wisconsin Senate gave bipartisan approval to a $100 per-child tax rebate and unanimously passed a juvenile justice overhaul that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison and replace it with smaller facilities, breaking an impasse Tuesday that had put both bills in jeopardy.
Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly also worked on a last-minute deal on a $100 million school safety package that the Senate was slated to approve later Tuesday on its last day in session this year. Debate on that legislation began around 8:30 p.m. It was unclear when the chamber might vote.
Passage of the tax cut and juvenile justice bills were a boost for Gov. Scott Walker, who faces re-election in November, and was urging the Senate to act.
"These aren't Republican or (Democratic) issues," Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said in a statement. "These are Wisconsin issues."
The Assembly planned to return on Thursday to consider the proposals. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he supported both of those bills as passed by the Senate and progress was being made on getting a deal on school safety.
The bill closing Lincoln Hills by 2021 passed the Senate unanimously, just as it did last month in the Assembly. There was no debate in the Senate. The prison north of Wausau in Irma has been under federal investigation for three years amid allegations of inmate abuse by guards.
The Senate version of the juvenile justice bill is largely the same as what the Assembly passed, but it requires the Legislature's budget committee to sign off on any spending on new facilities to house juveniles after Lincoln Hills closes. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said that gives the Legislature more of a role in the process going forward.
The Senate agreed with the Assembly on the $100 child tax rebate, but scaled back the sales tax holiday from $50 million to $12 million by reducing the items that would be eligible. The sales tax would be waived on pieces of clothing costing less than $75, a computer costing less than $750, computer supplies costing less than $250 and school supplies costing no more than $75.
Embracing the sales tax holiday was a reversal for Fitzgerald and other Republican senators who had previously blasted it as nothing more than a gimmick.
Fitzgerald told reporters that the reversal was "part of the negotiations between the Senate and Assembly to get things done here at the end."
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling argued against the tax rebate, saying it wasn't the most effective way to help families in the state. Instead, she proposed a $3,000 income tax credit for child care services that Republicans rejected. Democratic Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, who is running for governor, said giving families a $100 tax rebate for every child under age 18 just before the November election looked like a bribe.
On school safety, Fitzgerald said lawmakers were anxious to do something.
"We're all overwhelmed by what's been going on nationwide and we're searching for answers," Fitzgerald said. "We're going to do what we can do."
The Senate bill closely mirrored Walker's proposals, including a $100 million grant program to help pay for safety improvements. Specific references to the money being able to pay for armed guards, which was included in Walker's bill, was removed by the Senate. But there's no prohibition on using the money for that.
The Senate version also removed a provision allowing schools to share surveillance footage with law enforcement. Fitzgerald said they can already do that. The Senate version also doesn't require the school to notify a parent or guardian within 48 hours of a bullying incident involving their child.
Democrats and other advocates have said Walker's proposal doesn't get to the root of the problem — increasing gun control. But Fitzgerald said it's hard to build a consensus on gun control to get something passed this year.
Senate consideration of the bill, and Assembly Education Committee hearing on Walker's proposals, came just hours after a shooting at a Maryland high school, a week after 3,000 high school students marched on the Capitol to demand gun control and a month after 17 were killed at a shooting in Parkland, Florida.
