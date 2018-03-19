Southern Illinois man pleads guilty to bank fraud charges

A southern Illinois man has pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges filed in U.S. District Court.
According to the U.S. attorney's office in southern Illinois, Alfred Cross of Kinmundy admitted to defrauding several banks of more than $500,000.
The 75-year-old Cross admitted to opening checking accounts at several banks and then depositing large checks from out-of-state banks into the accounts. The checks were from accounts in the names of businesses Cross controlled, but had insufficient funds to cover the checks deposited in the Illinois banks.
Prosecutors say Cross conducted the fraud scheme for four years, giving the money to relatives and using some for personal expenses.
Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million, plus restitution of the funds. Cross will be sentenced on May 9 in federal court.
